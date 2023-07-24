This New Cozy Costco Sectional Is Basically a Giant Bed for Your Living Room
There’s nothing better than curling up on a comfy sofa at the end of a long day. And thanks to Costco’s newest sectional, you actually don’t have to do much curling up at all. It’s basically like a bed for your living room and has so much storage available underneath the cushions, you can store all your clutter out of sight, out of mind.
“This one is modular, so you can set it up in multiple ways,” Laura from Costco Hot Buys said in a recent video about the Vaughn 6-Piece Fabric Modular Sectional. “The fabric is a soft polyester, [and] it has a total of four storage cushions, including the ottoman, and the back cushions do unzip.”
And depending on how you decide to set it up, the ottoman can fill in the blank space in the middle of the couch, making it a giant nap pad, perfect for movie nights and binge-watching TV shows to your heart’s content.
The zippered cushions ensure that they stay upright and in place (no matter how many kids are jumping, rolling, and playing on it), and the entire thing is armless so you can truly rearrange it to perfectly fit your living room and lifestyle.
The Vaughn Modular Sectional is also available to Costco shoppers online if one doesn’t show up in your warehouse. Just prepare to pay a bit more than you would in-store. If the price is tripping you up, Lindsy Home over at Walmart has a similar 6-piece modular sectional with storage on major sale.
With so much storage space and space to lounge the day away, this Costco sectional may just become a new favorite. Check your local warehouse to see if you can snag it before it’s gone.
Buy: LINSY HOME Modular Couch with Storage, 4-Seater and 2 Ottomans, $1,159.99 (normally $1,699.99)