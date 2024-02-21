Costco’s “Stunning” Viral Couch Keeps Selling Out (and Shoppers Love It)
If you’re in the market for a velvet couch, you might want to consider heading to the nearest Costco, because the big-box retailer is selling a stunning green velvet couch that shoppers are obsessed with. TikTok content creator @spottedatcostco shared the find in a post published on February 9.
“OBSESSED is an understatement, this green L-shaped sectional is to die for and it’s only $700 in-stores 🤯,” they wrote. The TikToker also noted that the sectional couch also comes with adjustable, ratchet headrests (so you can adjust them for peak comfort!).
Since @spottedatcostco shared the TikTok, it’s racked up more than 161,000 likes and 3 million views.
“I have a couch but I want THIS couch 😭😭😭😭😭💀,” one TikToker wrote.
“They’ve updated the millennial velvet green couch 😳✨,” another joked.
The sectional, which comes from the brand Gilman Furniture, is the Keyes Fabric Sectional. It’s listed on Costco’s website, where it retails for $1,499.97 and also comes in orange, but in stores (as availability allows), it’s selling for $700. The product boasts a 4.5- out of 5-star review based on more than 70 reviews.
“This couch is simply amazing! The color is rich and beautiful,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is very comfortable, riding that fine line of both firm and soft … this couch is a stunner and I am extremely happy with my purchase!”
Unfortunately the couch is currently not in stock online, so you’ll have to keep your eyes out for it in stock on the floor at your local store. But if you’re not planning to head to Costco soon, you can grab a similar green velvet couch on Amazon for $1,549.99.
Although it’s a bit smaller in size, Belffin Modular Sectional is modular and can be configured into any space (and to your needs). The couch has adjustable armrests as well as adjustable backrests, plus extra storage underneath the seat. Better yet, shoppers who take advantage of this deal on Amazon can apply the on-site coupon and save $78 on their purchase.