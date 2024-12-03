Costco’s Selling a “Game-Changer” $40 Living Room Essential (In 3 Styles!)
If you have kids, pets, and/or issues with hand-eye coordination (and if so … same), then your area rugs are probably suffering the consequences. No matter how often you vacuum, steam clean, or bring out the spray rug cleaner, it can sometimes feel like your rugs will never truly be clean and stain-free. Luckily, Costco has machine-washable area rugs for sale right now for under $40, and they will quite literally change the game when it comes to your cleaning routine.
“When you go to Costco, you gotta check out these machine-washable area rugs by Wyatt & Ash,” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram said in a recent video. “They are a game-changer. Not only can you throw them in the washing machine to clean them [but] they are [also] stain-resistant. They also have a skid-resistant built-in rug pad. They’re supersoft, durable, great for kids and pets.”
In-store, Costco has three designs to choose from: Geraldine, Beatrice, and Darya, but you can shop more of Wyatt & Ash’s designs on Costco.com. And runners start at just $17, with 5×7-foot area rugs priced at just under $40 in the warehouses.
“I told myself because I’m single with no pets and no kids that I can have nice things. I can have white things and keep them white. My charging cord swiped a drink off my coffee table before I got a sip and spilled a 32-ounce iced espresso latte drink with cold foam all over it … it all washed out the first wash and looked like new,” one person wrote in their review of the Oakley rug on Costco.com. “I’m so happy and surprised. I used a front load washer, and I sprayed the crusted on stain with Folex Carpet Spot remover.”
Another person said about the Wyatt & Ash runners, “I had little hope for this washable rug set. I wanted something to put under the dogs’ bowls to limit the dog water around the bowls and the dirty dog paws tracking through the kitchen. Well it worked, and it washed clean. I have five Labrador retrievers so if I say it washes clean I mean it.”
You can shop the entire Wyatt & Ash collection at Costco online or head to your nearest Costco store to see what rugs are in stock. Walmart also has a similar washable style for a steal, if you’re not a Costco member.
Either way, you can finally have your area rugs and clean them (like actually clean them!), too.