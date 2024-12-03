If you have kids, pets, and/or issues with hand-eye coordination (and if so … same), then your area rugs are probably suffering the consequences. No matter how often you vacuum, steam clean, or bring out the spray rug cleaner, it can sometimes feel like your rugs will never truly be clean and stain-free. Luckily, Costco has machine-washable area rugs for sale right now for under $40, and they will quite literally change the game when it comes to your cleaning routine.