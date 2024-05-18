There are honestly so many reasons to love this fan. It’s tiny and compact (there’s zero extra counter or surface space to spare in my home, but the Woozoo Globe Fan is so small that it fits nicely almost anywhere). It features five speeds and oscillates top to bottom and left to right, so no matter where you place it, it cools the entire room. It even comes with a handy little remote control so you can adjust the breeze without having to move. I rarely use the highest modes because the first three keep me nice and cool, and they’re super quiet too.