I Finally Got My Hands on the Famous Costco Fan (Now I Want One for Every Room)
I’ve been a Costco regular ever since my husband and I bought our first home and realized we can shop for practically everything we need in one easy place — and at deeply discounted prices. If you’re like me, you probably already know that the first rule of shopping at Costco is if you see something you want for a great price, grab it — because it may be gone when you return to the store.
Last year, I learned this the hard way when shoppers couldn’t stop raving about the “amazing” and “life-changing” Woozoo Globe Fan on social media, but I waited too long to go look for one. It was cleared off the shelves at all my local stores, so sadly I moved on. Then, two weeks ago, I was perusing the aisles and there it was back in stock. I immediately bought one — on sale for an unbelievably low $26 at my local store — and I’m here to tell you that this tiny fan is perfect for any room in your home.
@helpmeharlan College Tip 1111: It’s the WOOZOO fan. And it’s back at Costco #collegetips #shopping #woozoo #costco #helpmeharlan ♬ original sound – Harlan Cohen
There are honestly so many reasons to love this fan. It’s tiny and compact (there’s zero extra counter or surface space to spare in my home, but the Woozoo Globe Fan is so small that it fits nicely almost anywhere). It features five speeds and oscillates top to bottom and left to right, so no matter where you place it, it cools the entire room. It even comes with a handy little remote control so you can adjust the breeze without having to move. I rarely use the highest modes because the first three keep me nice and cool, and they’re super quiet too.
I’ve been using my new fan in the kitchen to cool things down after I cook and in my little attic office where the temperature heats up to uncomfortable levels in minutes on a sunny day. It cools the room down so fast it might as well be a portable AC. I’m so glad I believed the hype and gave it a try, because now I want to go back and grab one for every single room.
If you’re thinking this fan might come in handy on a hot or humid day in your home, I’d hurry and head to Costco now, while they’re still in stock. If you can’t find it at your local store, you can also grab the Woozoo fan online at Walmart. No matter where you shop though, you won’t be sorry (or sweating) this summer — promise.
Buy: Woozoo Oscillating Desk Fan, $44.99