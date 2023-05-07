Hold On to Those Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons — You Can Use Them Elsewhere
As shoppers mourn the loss of Bed Bath & Beyond following its bankruptcy filing, you might be wondering if those once highly coveted 20-percent-off coupons you’ve held onto for years are now useless. And while you can no longer use them at BB&B or its sister stores, you can use them elsewhere, so don’t toss ‘em in the trash just yet.
In the wake of the news, several retailers have announced that they’re now accepting the iconic ‘Big Blue’ coupons, which means it’s worth it to hold onto them just a bit longer. In a press release, discount retailer Big Lots shared that any shopper who presents an expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupon will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase of $50 or more through May 7.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Both The Container Store and Kirkland’s Home are also accepting BB&B 20-percent-off coupons on in-store purchases, honoring them on a single item through May 31. The Container Store confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “We’re here for you. Welcome to the organization.”
Pennsylvania-based department store Boscov’s also announced on their website that they’re welcoming “all Bed Bath & Beyond customers” by way of discounts, offering $10 off storewide purchases of $50 or more through May 31 for anyone who brings in one of BB&B’s now-expired coupons.
Of course, you can still say your final goodbyes to the once-ubiquitous retailer, as store closures are imminent until May 24, the final day of in-store and online operation. Shoppers can use their gift cards, merchandise credit, and non-coupon Welcome Rewards by May 8. If you have anything to return or exchange, you can do so during the closing sales, but it’s worth noting that purchases made during the retailer’s liquidation sales are final and cannot be returned. For any additional info, check out the Chapter 11 FAQ page.