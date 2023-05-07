Hold On to Those Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons — You Can Use Them Elsewhere

Of course, you can still say your final goodbyes to the once-ubiquitous retailer, as store closures are imminent until May 24, the final day of in-store and online operation. Shoppers can use their gift cards, merchandise credit, and non-coupon Welcome Rewards by May 8. If you have anything to return or exchange, you can do so during the closing sales, but it’s worth noting that purchases made during the retailer’s liquidation sales are final and cannot be returned. For any additional info, check out the Chapter 11 FAQ page.