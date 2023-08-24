Peek Inside Courteney Cox’s “Secret” Messy Closet
In a memorable episode of Friends Season 8, known clean freak Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) attempts to hide her secret messy closet from her husband Chandler (Matthew Perry), and classic sitcom antics ensue. As it turns out, Cox can relate to the storyline in real life.
The Friends alum took to Instagram last Sunday to give followers a video tour of her recently redone dining room. However, her friend who was filming became fascinated by a slightly ajar sliding wooden door. Despite Cox’s protestations, he slid the door open, revealing a messy closet filled to the brim with delivery boxes and other discarded items.
“That’s pretty messy,” the cameraman said. “Is that, like, your junk closet or something?”
Cox went along with the bit, grabbing the camera and commanding: “Erase the footage now!”
Judging from the caption, she clearly recognizes how similar her own hidden messy closet was to her character Monica.
“Come on…we all have one 😳🫢🤫 #secretcloset #monica,” Cox wrote.
Fans seemed similarly amused by the star’s relatable Friends reference.
“Lol I have several!” one Instagram user wrote. “And I call them my Monica closets!!”
Another fan commented: “But it’s true, there will always be a corner like that, no one can judge it. Lol.”
This is far from the first time that the Homecourt founder has been candid about her own organization and cleaning habits. In an interview with Apartment Therapy, Cox revealed that her least favorite chore is cleaning oil stains off her stone floors, and that the room in her home she cleans the most is her kitchen.
“I find myself starting on one side of the island and go[ing] in a complete circle,” she said. “Kind of like the Golden Gate Bridge, the maintenance never ends.”