Peek Inside Courteney Cox’s “Secret” Messy Closet

This is far from the first time that the Homecourt founder has been candid about her own organization and cleaning habits. In an interview with Apartment Therapy, Cox revealed that her least favorite chore is cleaning oil stains off her stone floors, and that the room in her home she cleans the most is her kitchen.



“I find myself starting on one side of the island and go[ing] in a complete circle,” she said. “Kind of like the Golden Gate Bridge, the maintenance never ends.”