This Is What “Cozy” Looks Like Around the World

Designer Jeremy Bull, founder and principal of Alexander&Co, believes the Australian brand of coziness has distinctly beachy undertones. “I think of our winter as a little more ‘coastal campfire’ than perhaps the Northern Hemisphere; it’s more driftwood and woollen sweaters, pale linen, and hot coffee,” says Bull. That said, some Aussies can channel cozy no matter the season, even in the hot summers. “As soon as we can, we are all a bit naked,” says Tess Glasson, an Australian marketing director. “Doors are open, and there is a simplicity and a sexiness to all of this. Summer in Sydney is showy and public. People live and play outdoors. So I think ‘cozy’ is more about that sense of privacy; that luxury of having your own special sunny spot in your garden. A towel or daybed and a good book — or even just a few close friends or family to share that intimacy and space with.”