Crate & Barrel Just Launched 99 Wallpapers — These Are the 7 I’m Eyeing
Crate & Barrel has had its fair share of collaborations and new product launches over the years. But today marks the brand’s first foray into its own exclusive wallcovering collection.
Partnering with York Wallcoverings — America’s oldest and largest wallpaper manufacturer — the collection is perfect for a fall refresh and includes a wide range of patterns, colorways, and materials. “Wallcoverings have an incredible ability to completely shift the character of a room — introducing depth, texture, and personality in a way that feels both immediate and transformative,” says Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design. Whether you’re a maximalist or a minimalist, you can tap into that decorating power with something in this assortment that’ll speak to your style.
What to Expect from Crate & Barrel’s New Wallpaper Collection
Teaming up with York has allowed Crate & Barrel to create high-quality papers in a variety of patterns, textures, and colors. The wallcoverings are all dimensionally stable, meaning they won’t shrink or show signs of gaping at the seams once installed. And even better? Papers will be available in a range of pre-pasted, non-pasted, and in peel-and-stick form. So renters — or anyone who’s worried about committing to the wallpaper trend — can still find an option that’ll work without doing any long-term damage to walls.
Each of the collection’s patterns was designed in-house and is exclusive to Crate & Barrel. You’ll find everything from neutral, handwoven natural papers — including sisals, grasscloths, and linens — to non-wovens that range from ginghams and stripes to tapestry-like verdures and ticking stripes. Crate & Barrel Kids is also releasing exclusive designs as part of this drop; geared toward nurseries, kids’ rooms, and playrooms, these patterns are more whimsical on the whole (think: bunnies, dogs, and hot air balloons, as examples). “We wanted the collection to feel expansive but intentional,” says Brauer. “Through a combination of materiality and pattern — from timeless textures to versatile plaids and richer, bolder patterns, we kept a consistent thread of adding warmth, dimension, and character to a room.”
Special Printing Techniques Is the Secret to These Wallpapers’ High-End Look
Various printing techniques, including digital, screen printing, surface printing, and gravure (an etching-inspired style of printing), brought the designs to life and contributed to the wide variety of designs available. Some of these techniques even look hand-painted, thanks to high-end details like texture and relief.
“What was wonderful about working with York was accessing their historic machinery and deep expertise,” says Brauer. “We chose the substrate and print technique for each design by analyzing our vintage inspiration and artwork. Surface printing, for instance, uses 19th-century machinery to create a rich, hand-blocked texture, perfect for pieces we wanted to feel uniquely handcrafted.”
What to Shop from Crate & Barrel’s New Wallpaper Collection
The Crate & Barrel collection includes 68 designs, while the Crate & Barrel Kids collection has 31 more. I picked out a few of my favorite styles below. Most of these come in several different colorways, so be sure to check out the full offerings online. You won’t believe how many wallcoverings are available!