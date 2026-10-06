Crate & Barrel Just Launched 99 Wallpapers — These Are the 7 I’m Eyeing

Each of the collection’s patterns was designed in-house and is exclusive to Crate & Barrel. You’ll find everything from neutral, handwoven natural papers — including sisals, grasscloths, and linens — to non-wovens that range from ginghams and stripes to tapestry-like verdures and ticking stripes. Crate & Barrel Kids is also releasing exclusive designs as part of this drop; geared toward nurseries, kids’ rooms, and playrooms, these patterns are more whimsical on the whole (think: bunnies, dogs, and hot air balloons, as examples). “We wanted the collection to feel expansive but intentional,” says Brauer. “Through a combination of materiality and pattern — from timeless textures to versatile plaids and richer, bolder patterns, we kept a consistent thread of adding warmth, dimension, and character to a room.”