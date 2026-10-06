Crate & Barrel Just Launched 99 Wallpapers — These Are the 7 I’m Eyeing

Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
As Apartment Therapy's Executive Home Director, I head up our decorating, trends, and designer coverage. I studied Media Studies at UVa and Journalism at Columbia and have worked in media for more than a decade. I love homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey — but not necessarily in that order.
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Cozy living room featuring a plush armchair, leather sofa, wooden coffee table, and floral decor in a warm color palette.
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Credit: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel has had its fair share of collaborations and new product launches over the years. But today marks the brand’s first foray into its own exclusive wallcovering collection.

Partnering with York Wallcoverings — America’s oldest and largest wallpaper manufacturer — the collection is perfect for a fall refresh and includes a wide range of patterns, colorways, and materials. “Wallcoverings have an incredible ability to completely shift the character of a room — introducing depth, texture, and personality in a way that feels both immediate and transformative,” says Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design. Whether you’re a maximalist or a minimalist, you can tap into that decorating power with something in this assortment that’ll speak to your style. 

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Credit: Crate & Barrel

What to Expect from Crate & Barrel’s New Wallpaper Collection

Teaming up with York has allowed Crate & Barrel to create high-quality papers in a variety of patterns, textures, and colors. The wallcoverings are all dimensionally stable, meaning they won’t shrink or show signs of gaping at the seams once installed. And even better? Papers will be available in a range of pre-pasted, non-pasted, and in peel-and-stick form. So renters — or anyone who’s worried about committing to the wallpaper trend — can still find an option that’ll work without doing any long-term damage to walls. 

Each of the collection’s patterns was designed in-house and is exclusive to Crate & Barrel. You’ll find everything from neutral, handwoven natural papers — including sisals, grasscloths, and linens — to non-wovens that range from ginghams and stripes to tapestry-like verdures and ticking stripes. Crate & Barrel Kids is also releasing exclusive designs as part of this drop; geared toward nurseries, kids’ rooms, and playrooms, these patterns are more whimsical on the whole (think: bunnies, dogs, and hot air balloons, as examples). “We wanted the collection to feel expansive but intentional,” says Brauer. “Through a combination of materiality and pattern — from timeless textures to versatile plaids and richer, bolder patterns, we kept a consistent thread of adding warmth, dimension, and character to a room.”

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Credit: Crate & Barrel

Special Printing Techniques Is the Secret to These Wallpapers’ High-End Look

Various printing techniques, including digital, screen printing, surface printing, and gravure (an etching-inspired style of printing), brought the designs to life and contributed to the wide variety of designs available. Some of these techniques even look hand-painted, thanks to high-end details like texture and relief.

“What was wonderful about working with York was accessing their historic machinery and deep expertise,” says Brauer. “We chose the substrate and print technique for each design by analyzing our vintage inspiration and artwork. Surface printing, for instance, uses 19th-century machinery to create a rich, hand-blocked texture, perfect for pieces we wanted to feel uniquely handcrafted.” 

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Credit: Crate & Barrel

What to Shop from Crate & Barrel’s New Wallpaper Collection

The Crate & Barrel collection includes 68 designs, while the Crate & Barrel Kids collection has 31 more. I picked out a few of my favorite styles below. Most of these come in several different colorways, so be sure to check out the full offerings online. You won’t believe how many wallcoverings are available!

Crate & Barrel Jardin Brown Mural Wallpaper
$499

"It’s hard to choose a favorite, but the Jardin holds a special place for me," says Brauer. "It’s a beautifully hand-painted mural inspired by the English countryside and a photograph I took in the Cotswolds last year — it works in so many spaces and perfectly captures the essence of the collection."

$499 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Kids Ciel Blue Tint Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
$149

How cute is this classic cloud print? With its wispy details, it almost looks like hand-painted brushstrokes. It’d be perfect for the ceiling in a nursery or kids' room. 

$149 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Vivaldi Green Scene Woven Forest Wallpaper
$599

"For Vivaldi, the concept was inspired by an 18th-century Belgian tapestry we acquired and studied," says Brauer. "We chose to print it on hand-woven sisal grasscloth to emulate the original textile's weave. When you run your hands across the wallpaper, the tactile fiber layer makes the walls genuinely feel as though they're wrapped in a historic tapestry."

$599 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Bunny Meadow Charcoal Grey Wallpaper
$149

I might be biased, but I love rabbits — which means that the Bunny Meadow pattern is right up my alley. It comes in a variety of colors, but the charcoal feels totally gender-neutral.

$149 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Heritage Charcoal Stripe Wallpaper
$149

Several striped patterns are available as part of the collection. The Heritage is soft and subdued, making it perfect for larger rooms where it won’t read busy, even if it’s installed on all four walls.

$149 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Kids Darling Dot & Vine Fawn Tan Wallpaper
$149

The Darling Dot & Vine reads as very cottagecore-coded to me. It’s part of the Crate & Barrel Kids assortment, but I think it’s a sophisticated pick that could be used for adult spaces, too.

$149 at Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel Riviera Stripe Green Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper
$179

Cabana stripes never go out of style. The Riviera is available in three colorways, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.  

$179 at Crate & Barrel
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