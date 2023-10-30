This Candle from One of Our Favorite Brands Smells Just Like a Freshly Baked Croissant (Get It Before It Sells Out!)
As we all know, there are a lot of interesting candles out there. Of course, there are the ones that look unique and function as statement decor — just take these ones that are shaped like museum-quality busts, for instance, or these that look like mini lamps. As much as they vary in appearance, there are endless possibilities when it comes to scents. These days, you can get nostalgia-themed candles that smell like your childhood (a.k.a. Eggo waffles or Scooby Doo fruit snacks), or ones that’ll emit that cozy new-book smell. There’s even a brand that makes home fragrances that smell like your favorite celebrity. Truly, there are no limits.
Snif began turning their beloved (and affordable) perfumes into candles just a few years ago, and ever since, shoppers have been absolutely raving about them. Earlier this year, the brand launched a freshly baked croissant scent that reviewers have been calling “delicious” nonstop — one even wrote that it was “completely edible” — and now, they’ve finally given it the candle treatment. Read on for all the details about the candle that’ll make your home smell just like a bakery.
What is the Crumb Couture Candle?
Yep, no need to bake fresh bread to get that yummy smell wafting through your home. On Snif’s “Secret Menu” page, where the brand explores “scent experiences that have never been done before,” you’ll find the Crumb Couture offerings. This candle doesn’t simply smell like a buttered croissant — it has layers of berry jam, blackcurrant, toasted vanilla, tonka bean, and sandalwood for the perfect year-round scent. Does that warm, comforting bakery smell ever get old? I think not. You can even burn it for that long if you select the extra large, 50-ounce option, but you can also opt for the smaller 8.5-ounce one if you aren’t ready to make such a large commitment (but, according to reviewers, you’ll be wanting to buy another in no time).
What Snif Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 5/5
“Wow! I was so excited for this candle drop- ever since my first Snif (LOL) of the perfume! Then candle arrived so quickly and was actually bigger than I was expecting (I got the smaller one). Smells just like the flaky buttery goodness of the lotion bar and fragrance. Buying the bigger size candle next!” – Charlotte F.
“I’ve always dreamed of my entire home smelling like the best bakery ever. Well, now it does, and I’m never going back! Crumb Couture is the jam!” – Miguelito
“Smells like I’m a pastry chef now. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the candle is even better than the fragrance. It makes my entire home smell like butter and flaky goodness.” – Taylor M.
It’s no wonder that the perfume sold out at launch back in the spring, and we bet that once this candle gets on everyone’s radar, it’ll be gone in an instant — especially because gifting season is almost here. Head over to Snif and grab yours stat!
Buy: Crumb Couture Candle, $46