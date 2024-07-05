The Quick & Free Trick to Making Flowers Last Forever

Hardesty explains that the plant cells at the bottom of the stem can become dry and brittle if they are not submerged in water while they’re being transported or they can become dirty if they’ve been left in buckets with stagnant water, which can lead to faster decomposition. “This portion of the stem needs to be removed so that the intact cells can absorb water and the rest of the stem can take it up to the petals,” she says.



So, while cutting the stems underwater might not be totally necessary, it won’t hurt. Another budget-friendly tip that will definitely help flowers last longer, according to Hardesty: “Flower food will help your stems last longer, but you can achieve the same effect with a bit of table sugar and a drop of bleach or vodka.”