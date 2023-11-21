Reese Witherspoon’s Son Shares a Peek of His NYC Apartment

You’ve more than likely scrolled past a TikTok by content creator Caleb Simpson, who is known for his niche videos highlighting the homes of high-profile celebs. In a recent video, Simpson interviewed Deacon Phillippe — and if that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son. Since Phillippe had some “time in between classes,” Simpson provided a quick tour of his college apartment in less than one minute.