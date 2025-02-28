This New “Tattoo” Trend Instantly Makes Your Decor Look 3x the Price (It’s So Simple!)
Classic white dishes are great to have on hand when you want to set a clean, simple table. But if you’re finding that your everyday plates feel more boring than basic, you might want to check out a new decal trend that kicks things up a notch — “decor tattoos,” aka temporary stickers for plates (and more!). They’re super-durable, dishwasher- and food-safe, and easy to remove.
“They’re basically like the transfer tattoos you’d used to put on as kids,” Jen Rothbury from Crack the Shutters on Instagram said in a recent video. “They’re tattoos for your homeware. You can put them on plates, on dinnerware, you can put them on candles or planters.”
To use, you soak the tattoos in water on the piece of ceramic you want to decorate and slide off the backing sheet to stick them into place. Then, bake the item for about 10 minutes to set the design. Once it’s cooled, you can remove the plastic top sheet to reveal your finished tattoo and instantly use (or display) the brand-new plate or dish.
“These were so easy to apply,” Rothbury wrote in her caption. “Made a plain white dinner set look so much more high-end and are dishwasher- and heat-proof. Literally, nothing is safe from them — I’m going to try candles next I think.”
These decor tattoos are from a company called Suteka and can be applied to porcelain, ceramic, enamel, glass, wood, plastic, and even metal. As long as the surface is flat and heat-safe (able to withstand up to 300°F), you can tattoo it. The inks used in the tattoos have been tested to meet FDA standards for food safety, too, but you can also use these to simply DIY decorative plate wall decor.
Suteka has so many fun collections of decor tattoos ranging from packs of florals and gold letters to Matisse-inspired decals and line drawings reminiscent of French cuisine. There’s even a nautical blue octopus design that can make any basic white plate look straight out of the Italian coast.
“GORGEOUS! Yes — that IS obsessing-worthy!” one person commented on Rothbury’s post. Another said, “I’m about to make this my entire personality.”
You can give every flat surface in your home a mini makeover using these decor tattoos, which are easily removable with a cotton pad and acetone, in case you want to revert back to the original piece. Suteka even carries fun tile stickers, too, perfect for elevating your existing bathroom tile or kitchen backsplash without having to renovate.