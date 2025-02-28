This New “Tattoo” Trend Instantly Makes Your Decor Look 3x the Price (It’s So Simple!)

These decor tattoos are from a company called Suteka and can be applied to porcelain, ceramic, enamel, glass, wood, plastic, and even metal. As long as the surface is flat and heat-safe (able to withstand up to 300°F), you can tattoo it. The inks used in the tattoos have been tested to meet FDA standards for food safety, too, but you can also use these to simply DIY decorative plate wall decor.