The Golden Rule For Hosting That Ina Garten Never Breaks

“The first rule is that I only invite people I love,” Garten continued in her interview. “I never accept an invitation to somebody’s party if I don’t want to invite them back.” Now that is a hosting rule to live by.



We should definitely keep refreshing our emails and checking our mail boxes for that illustrious dinner party invite. But hosting our own friends, family, and loved ones using Garten’s rules as guidelines is arguably just as fabulous as being hosted by the culinary queen herself.