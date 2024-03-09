Ina Garten Uses the Most Stylish Trick to Store All Her Pantry Staples
Ina Garten knows a thing or two about keeping her kitchen organized, functional, and beautiful — it appears on television and in cookbooks, after all. So when it came time to renovate her kitchen in February 2023 (the first time she’d done so in 25 years, she shared on Instagram) it was clear that when storing baking ingredients, regular old plastic bins just weren’t going to cut it. Instead, Garten opted for beautiful glass canisters to decant her pantry staples, and you’ll want to copy the look.
In the Instagram, Garten showed how she used large glass canisters with knobbed lids to store ingredients like flour and sugar. But you can also use them for dry goods like cereal, granola, rice, or pasta.
And you can get nearly identical glass canisters to those Garten uses at Target for just $10. The 128-ounce size is ideal for baking ingredients, but Target shoppers have found endless ways to use them.
“I really like these glass jars. I have two of this size on my ‘hydration station’ counter,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “One holds Nespresso pods. (I love having them in glass, so I can see their pretty colors!) And the other holds Liquid IV packets. I love that if I ever want to switch out the contents, the jars would work great in any area of my home.”
“I absolutely love this jar,” another reviewer wrote. “It’s made from thick sturdy glass. I like to store nuts, cookies, or other snacks in it. It’s very stylish and the lid fits well and is easy to take on and off. Great price for such a large sized jar made of thick glass.”
Others use them in their laundry room for detergent pods, in the bathroom for bath salts and bombs, and even as vases for floral arrangements. Target also sells a smaller glass canister in a similar style, so you can mix and match the sizes to get that apothecary counter look.
Take a cue from a celebrity chef and keep your ingredients on display using these beautiful glass canisters as frames. Ina Garten loves them, and you will, too!