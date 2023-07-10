Why This TikToker Deep Cleans Her Hotel Room Before Relaxing

She also checks for bed bugs using a UV light sanitizer, swapping the bed linens for disposable sheets, which she says are “surprisingly comfortable.”



Commenters had some thoughts about the elaborate cleaning routine, with one person suggesting that the bed bug check should happen first, so you don’t waste time and energy cleaning a room you’re not going to stay in if you do find any critters. (Eek!) One person joked they’d be “naming the bed bugs before [they] take cleaning products on holiday.” Another person said, “I love these videos! I do all of this to be comfortable too, and I’ve just accepted that I’m just not packing light.”



Of course, each traveler has their own comfort levels when it comes to a hotel stay, and there’s no shame in wanting to start your stay off on a fresh start. For what it’s worth, a flight attendant and a resort worker both co-signed her routine, with the resort worker writing, “I can definitely say this is needed!!! Luxury resort or not.”