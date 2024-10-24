Cleaning Pros Say to Never (Ever!) Clean These 7 Things with Distilled Vinegar
You may use white vinegar as a tried-and-true addition to any homemade cleaning solution. But did you know distilled vinegar is actually different? It’s less acidic than regular white vinegar. Regardless, there are some cases where you don’t want to use distilled vinegar for cleaning due to the liquid’s harshness.
“Distilled vinegar has 5% acetic acid,” says Kathy Cohoon, operations manager at Two Maids. “Regular vinegar, on the other hand, is stronger and hasn’t been purified the way distilled vinegar has. It can contain 5% to 20% acetic acid.”
Rinea Blanchard, owner of Superior Contract Cleaning, suggests not using distilled vinegar for cleaning any surface you wouldn’t use regular vinegar on. Here are the top seven things to avoid, according to these cleaning experts.
Natural Stone Surfaces
Avoid using distilled vinegar on marble, granite, limestone, or other natural stone surfaces. “The acidity in vinegar can etch and damage these materials,” Blanchard says. “We’ve had to help clients restore countertops that were accidentally cleaned with vinegar — it’s not a pretty sight.”
Waxed Surfaces
Some furniture has an additional waxed surface layer to protect the wood or other material from nicks and scratches. “Vinegar will remove the protective wax coating, leaving the surface vulnerable,” Blanchard says. Try using something like Pledge furniture polish instead.
Hardwood Floors
Just like with waxed surfaces, hardwood floors have a protective finish. Distilled vinegar can remove that finish, leaving the wood more susceptible to scratches and dulling over time. Grab a cleaner specific to wood floors, like Murphy’s Oil Soap.
Cast Iron Cookware
That beautifully seasoned cast iron pan you have? Keep the distilled vinegar away. The acidic content in the vinegar will fully remove the seasoning. A sprinkle of salt and a stiff brush will clean your cast iron without pulling off all the delicious work you put in.
Knife Blades
A sharp knife is one of the most important kitchen tools you can have. But when you clean it, be sure to use regular soap and water. A distilled acid mixture can dull the edge — and you don’t want to be caught with a not-so-sharp knife the next time you try to cut tomatoes.
Electronics
Many televisions and electronics have an anti-glare coating or other protective layers on the surface. Using straight distilled vinegar to clean them not only can cause irreparable damage, but can also void the product’s warranty. Stick to a microfiber cloth or electronics-specific cleaner to clean your screens.
Laundry
Yes, vinegar is a great stain remover for laundry, but if you use it too much, it can become an issue. “Many of us like to use vinegar in our laundry, but repeated use can damage the rubber parts of the washing machine,” Cohoon says. “When using it, make sure it is diluted with water.”