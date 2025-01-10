This Super-Customizable IKEA Hack Instantly Cozies Up Your Home (for Only $20)
The mushroom lamp trend is holding strong in 2025, and luckily I just discovered an IKEA hack that makes it easier than ever to get one of your very own. Instagram user Magdelena Wöckinger (@menavox) shared how they got a gorgeous mushroom lamp, using two IKEA staples, that looks like it came out of a showroom. The best part: The entire DIY project will only set you back about $20.
The mid-century-looking base was created using the IKEA LAMPAN, a super-affordable table lamp that retails for just under $10. If you already have the LED bulb that comes with the LAMPAN, you can opt to get the lamp without the bulb for just under $7.
Wöckinger then used the IKEA BLANDA bowl as the shade for the mushroom lamp. The bowl just so happens to fit perfectly over the LAMPAN base while still leaving plenty of room for the bulb.
Once you have the components ready, you can get custom with the DIY. Wöckinger used orange spray paint to really sell the mod look of their lamp, but you can choose whichever color goes best with your space (or do a mix of two!). You could even use paint markers on the shade or decoupage the exterior of the bowl with magazine cuttings or decorative papers to get an entirely different final product.
Wöckinger then glued a stylish knob on the top of the glass shade to make removing the top a bit easier, but you can skip this step or choose something else to top the lamp.
The mushroom lamp continues to reign supreme in 2025, and with so many mushroom lamp DIY projects at your disposal, you can make a different one for every room!