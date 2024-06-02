This DIY Butterfly Planter is So Easy to Make (and Made for Small Spaces!)
Tending to a garden is a great way to add some beauty to your home, but it can also be a great way to care for local wildlife. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds rely on local fauna to survive, which is especially important given how rapidly the U.S. bee population is dropping. If you choose the right plants, these critters can also help your garden thrive. But what’s the best way to build a pollinator garden when there are so many options out there? TikTok has some ideas.
The folks behind the TikTok account @needmorefarmsnc recently shared a video explaining how to DIY the perfect “pollinator’s paradise” planter in just a few easy steps.
They started with a large pot (anything 20 inches or larger works!) to ensure that the plants, water source, and pollinators have plenty of room.
Then, they filled it with high-quality potting soil and planted high-nectar, pollinator-attracting plants around the edges. @Needmorefarmsnc used red nicotiana; cuphea to attract hummingbirds; pincushions (also known as scabiosas) to attract butterflies and bees; and lantana.
After that, they added a water source, which is a great way to draw pollinators toward your planter. Luckily, you have plenty of options, including a terracotta saucer, a smaller pot, or in their case, two succulent planters stacked on top of each other. Whatever you choose, make sure to place your planters in the middle of the pot.
Finally, they filled the top planter with water. You can also grab some small rocks to place within it so that your local pollinators can enjoy a water source without fear of drowning.
Although @needmorefarmsnc notes that you can stop here, they also recommend adding a small, solar-powered water fountain to top everything off. This will ensure that pesky mosquitoes don’t swarm around your planter. From there, you can enjoy a stunning planter garden fit for large backyards and balconies alike. Happy planting!