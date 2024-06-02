Tending to a garden is a great way to add some beauty to your home, but it can also be a great way to care for local wildlife. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds rely on local fauna to survive, which is especially important given how rapidly the U.S. bee population is dropping. If you choose the right plants, these critters can also help your garden thrive. But what’s the best way to build a pollinator garden when there are so many options out there? TikTok has some ideas.