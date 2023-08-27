This DIY “Beaded Keychain” Pool Float Is Totally ‘90s Nostalgia

The Minneapolis resident took to TikTok and Instagram to share her “‘90s keychain” pool float, which looks just like the lizard bead keychain you probably made as a kid. Lexvold began by cutting a bunch of pool noodles into equal-sized 2.5” chunks, rounding out the edges of the tops and bottoms of each smaller piece. She then strung them together in a lizard-shaped pattern, fittingly sipping on a Capri Sun while she worked. She used her new floatie as drink storage in the pool, though someone with enough pool noodles and patience could create a giant lizard raft.