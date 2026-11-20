She Put a Vintage Kitchen Accessory on Her Wall — It’s So Much Better Than Art
If you’re an avid thrifter like I am, then you know how powerful the draw of a thrift store silver platter is. These trays are simply stunning, and because they’re priced so affordably it’s easy to start a collection. But after seeing a video from one thrifter who figured out how to use all her silver trays at once, you won’t feel bad about your collection. In fact, you might even be inspired to buy more.
“I love thrift store silver platters,” Brittney from Our Itty Bitty Home on Instagram wrote in a caption of a recent video. “They are so cheap and abundant. Here is a great way to make a statement wall for cheap.”
How to Create a Gorgeous Silver Platter Gallery Wall
Brittney used her collection of thrifted silver platters to create a stunning gallery wall in a corner of her home. And re-creating this look couldn’t be easier. If you can hang a regular gallery wall with framed prints and paintings, you can pull off this platter wall too.
All you need is a set of invisible adhesive plate hangers, picture hanging hardware (you could also use Command strip hooks if you’re renting!), and a loose map of how you want to lay your gallery wall out. Attach the adhesive plate hangers to the back of your silver trays, and you’ve turned them into easy-to-hang artwork.
Even More Ways to Incorporate Trays into Wall Decor
In the comments of Brittney’s post, other people who have transformed their silver tray collection into wall art shared some hanging suggestions. “I was thinking about doing the same in my kitchen, but use magnets to hang them so you can still use them!” one person shared. Another said, “I did this many years ago and used Velcro! Mine are still hanging and have a beautiful patina now!”
And Brittney decided to keep the patina on her trays rather than polishing them — it gives her gallery wall an antique look. But if you want to bring some light and shine into your space, giving your trays a polish would definitely do the trick. With this inspiration in mind, you can now expand your gallery wall after every trip to a thrift or antique market. What was once a forgotten entertaining accessory is now a valued part of the best wall in your house!