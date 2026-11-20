And Brittney decided to keep the patina on her trays rather than polishing them — it gives her gallery wall an antique look. But if you want to bring some light and shine into your space, giving your trays a polish would definitely do the trick. With this inspiration in mind, you can now expand your gallery wall after every trip to a thrift or antique market. What was once a forgotten entertaining accessory is now a valued part of the best wall in your house!