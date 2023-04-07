This TikToker DIYed a Stylish Wooden Frame That’s Customizable for Any Size Poster
Got new art but not an available frame? For one TikToker, a DIY wooden frame has been cost effective and complementary for any poster.
LauriAustralia, a family-owned business in Australia, creates vegan leather playmats for children and nursery decor, and her latest DIY on her TikTok shared a budget-friendly tutorial for hanging up prints and posters.
@lauriaustralia This is such an easy DIY and so affordable! Super easy to switch out the posters on a regular basis. This is perfect for all my digital download posters ive been desigining, including the ones here in this video #diyproject #diynurserydecor #nurserydecor #nurseryart #educationaldecor #diyhomedecor #wallartdecor #wallartdiy ♬ Up Beat (Married Life) – Kenyi
For her first step, she measured the height and width of her poster and cut out two equally-sized pieces of wood before sanding their edges. After using a marker to identify the placement of the holes, she used a drill to place hooks into one side of the wood. Two of the four magnetic strips that she proceeds to cut out and place on the back of the wood are the key to magically hanging your posters.
Now that the main pieces of the frame are finished, Lauri firmly ties a piece of string to the hooks to hang the product. After laying your poster face down on the wood pieces, you’ll attach the two leftover magnetic strips to the top and bottom of the poster.
Compared to a store-bought frame, this DIY might be a more affordable option, especially if you have a lot of posters or prints to hang up. Although she didn’t list where she bought the items, a pack of magnetic strips ($15) are available on Amazon and wood can be purchased at Home Depot or Lowe’s. Not interested in DIYing it this time? You can purchase a magnetic hanging frame ($18) on Amazon.