This Dad Built a Doggie Elevator for the Family’s Elderly Pooch
Having a senior dog in your family means helping them live out their twilight years as comfortably as possible, and of course showing them as much love and support as they’ve shown you during your time together. One TikToker shared the sweet way her dad is taking care of her elderly pooch, Sadie, showing off the doggie elevator he created so she wouldn’t have to navigate the stairs.
Kelly Marie McGrath recently shared the now-viral video, captioning the clip: “When you freak out about your senior dog not being able to walk down the stairs so your handy dad builds a doggie elevator.” McGrath’s dad can be seen assisting Sadie, a 17-year-old cancer survivor, into the elevator’s wood frame, which includes a carpeted floor for her comfort. He then uses a pulley lever to lower the pup down to ground level, where she can safely exit without stress or pain.
Naturally, TikTok commenters loved it, with more than 12,000 users reacting with heart emojis aplenty. The clip has garnered 11.5 million views and counting in a matter of days, with all of #dogtok downright charmed by this dad’s ingenious idea for his beloved white Labrador.
Here’s hoping McGrath shares a follow-up video detailing exactly how her dad made the elevator, and that Sadie has many more happy and healthy days with her family ahead. And don’t worry — no one will blame you if you shed a tear or two watching the clip, because it really is too precious.