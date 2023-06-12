This Dad Built a Doggie Elevator for the Family’s Elderly Pooch

Naturally, TikTok commenters loved it, with more than 12,000 users reacting with heart emojis aplenty. The clip has garnered 11.5 million views and counting in a matter of days, with all of #dogtok downright charmed by this dad’s ingenious idea for his beloved white Labrador.



Here’s hoping McGrath shares a follow-up video detailing exactly how her dad made the elevator, and that Sadie has many more happy and healthy days with her family ahead. And don’t worry — no one will blame you if you shed a tear or two watching the clip, because it really is too precious.