These “So Adorable” $3 Mugs at Dollar General Look So Much More Expensive
Whether you’re doing a spring refresh on your kitchenware or simply want a little mid-winter pick-me-up, it’s hard to beat the colorful spring decor at Dollar General, which has TikTok in a tizzy.
TikToker Jenny (@ourhoustonsmithhome) shared the swoon-worthy spring finds she spotted on the shelves of her local Dollar General, showing off some of her favorites among the bunch. “Such great quality and you can’t beat the price,” she captioned the clip. “I love all of the pastel colors … perfect for Easter!”
Jenny was particularly fond of the colorful embossed glass mugs ($3 each), which come in four colors: pink, purple, green, or blue. In fact, she called them “so adorable” and called out the heavy glass, which makes them seem way pricier than just $3. With intricate detailing and a gorgeous glossy finish, you’ll want to buy a bunch for your house or to sip your favorite beverage at the office, because they’re sure to win you major compliments.
Unfortunately, these mugs aren’t sold online, which means you’ll want to head to your local Dollar General to scoop them up as quickly as you can. That said, you’ll find plenty of other perfect picks in store, such as the embossed glass canisters in the same four colorways, available in a large size ($5 each) or medium size ($3 each). Each one comes with a wooden lid, and they’re ideal for sipping your cold beverage of choice — especially as the temps do finally warm up upon spring’s long-awaited arrival. Jenny was also a fan of the matching small embossed glass bowls, which instantly upgrade meals and snacks and look beautiful on any tablescape, from a Galentine’s Day celebration to Easter and beyond.
And if you still want to click “buy” on some cute vintage-looking mugs like the Dollar General ones, this set from Amazon is a gifting favorite of Apartment Therapy Living Editor Sofia Rivera. “With a price point under $20 and Prime shipping availability, budgeting for this gift is painless — no matter the recipient’s destination,” Rivera writes. “The cozy-yet-durable set also makes a thoughtful college-going gift for the student who deserves the pleasures of home but also requires versatility.”
It might still be freezing outside, but spring has certainly sprung at Dollar General, and social media is so here for it.