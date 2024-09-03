Labor Day came and went, and summer is officially on its final countdown. And while I hate to see it go, there’s no other season I love decorating for more than Halloween and fall. Bring on the ghosts, black cats, and all the pumpkin candles! Right now, Dollar General has one of the cutest Halloween decorations that I can’t wait to get my hands on: It’s a ghost-shaped bucket that you can use for so many different things come September and October. They start at just $8 each, and I may have to stock up before they sell out.