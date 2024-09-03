This “Super Cute” $8 Halloween Find at Dollar General Keeps Selling Out
Labor Day came and went, and summer is officially on its final countdown. And while I hate to see it go, there’s no other season I love decorating for more than Halloween and fall. Bring on the ghosts, black cats, and all the pumpkin candles! Right now, Dollar General has one of the cutest Halloween decorations that I can’t wait to get my hands on: It’s a ghost-shaped bucket that you can use for so many different things come September and October. They start at just $8 each, and I may have to stock up before they sell out.
“My first time in @dollargeneral did not disappoint!!” Anne Marie from @simplystagedandstyled on TikTok wrote in a recent video caption first published on August 8. “How cute are these ghost buckets?! They will look so cute on my porch with mums in them. How would you use them?”
“I got mine, they will look so good on my driveway!!” another TikTok user commented on Anne Marie’s post. Someone else said, “I have this and it is supercute — great for halloween candy!”
Another person noted that they would look great with flameless candles put inside, then you can top them off with a floral foam circle bedecked with all your favorite faux flowers.
Because these ghost buckets are so cute, they’re selling out at Dollar General fast, so hit your closest location to see if they’re still in stock. But if you want to make sure you get your hands on them now, then you’re in luck because Walmart also has these ghost buckets in stock and you can order them online.
You can grab both the large and small sizes or pick up both as a set.
Saying goodbye to summer is never easy once that first chill hits the air, but with Halloween decorations like this ghost bucket at the ready, saying hello to fall just got that much easier.
Buy: FWOV Ghost Bucket, $6.88