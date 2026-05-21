Dollar General Is Selling the Cutest Minis to Start a Fairy Garden, and I Want Every One
There may (allegedly!) be no such thing as fairies, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a fairy garden. If you’ve never heard of such a thing, it’s basically a fantastical display of miniature fairies, woodland creatures, faux plants, and other whimsical items usually set up in an outdoor area or planter. Part of what makes a fairy garden fun is the process of making your own — and an affordable way to express your fairy creativity is by visiting your local Dollar General.
What Fairy Garden Decor Can You Find at Dollar General?
As it turns out, Dollar General has quite a wide range of cute, affordable gems for your fairy garden. There are mushroom villages and a variety of miniature furniture and decor options, like a decorative “wrought-iron” bench, stone bird bath, mini mushrooms, a cross-shaped bird perch, and a garden wheelbarrow. Of course, you can also choose some creatures to populate your garden, like a gnome adorned with blue and white flowers or bee wings, pairs of birds and frogs, and actual fairies.
Some items are sold individually, while others come as a multi-piece set, and everything averages out to $1-2 per piece, so you can build a beautiful fairy garden for about $20.
Fairy Garden Alternatives if You’re Not Near Dollar General
For the most part, you can only get these fairy garden accessories at Dollar General stores in person. If you don’t have time to hunt your favorite pieces down or just don’t live near a Dollar General, all hope is not lost: You can get a whole lot of stuff for your fairy garden at Wayfair, which sells a 93-piece fairy garden kit containing everything from fairies and animals to decor and a house with a tulip for a roof.
The price ($109, but discounted to $99.99 right now) may look steep, but when you do the math, it’s only a bit more than $1 an item, just like at Dollar General. Because it comes with so many pieces, this would be an especially good choice if you have a large space to fill or are just starting your fairy garden journey.