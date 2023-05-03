This TikToker DIYed a Coffee Station Using Creative Dollar-Store Finds

First, Home Goodiys made a coffee stand using a chalk board and two golden-framed wooden plaques. To do so, she wrapped the chalk board in marble contact paper from Amazon (which retails for $9.66 per square foot), then applied heat to the contact paper with a heat gun while stretching and molding the paper’s edges. Once she was happy with how the contact paper looked on the board, the creator glued it on top of the two golden frames, which were repurposed as tea bag storage once she placed three clear organizers between them.