This TikToker DIYed a Coffee Station Using Creative Dollar-Store Finds
From the ever-expanding array of in-home coffee makers to countless trendy coffee blends and Keurig cups, it’s no secret that making the perfect cup of coffee each morning has become a lot more expensive (and complicated) than the days of picking up a Mr. Coffee machine and black coffee grounds from the grocery store.
But you don’t need to break the bank to put together an at-home coffee station that’s functional and social media-worthy. Just ask TikTok content creator Home Goodiys (@homegoodiys), who recently shared a video documenting how she created an entire DIY coffee station out of dollar-store products.
First, Home Goodiys made a coffee stand using a chalk board and two golden-framed wooden plaques. To do so, she wrapped the chalk board in marble contact paper from Amazon (which retails for $9.66 per square foot), then applied heat to the contact paper with a heat gun while stretching and molding the paper’s edges. Once she was happy with how the contact paper looked on the board, the creator glued it on top of the two golden frames, which were repurposed as tea bag storage once she placed three clear organizers between them.
Afterwards, Home Goodiys covered a series of dollar-store glass bottles with coffee labels from Amazon (which retail for $16.99) and filled them with everything she needed, from ground coffee to chocolate coffee syrup. And voila! A handmade coffee and tea station, at your service.
Since it was first posted on April 22, the creator’s video has gone viral, gaining over 20,400 likes and 238,800 views. “Wow, so pretty and affordable,” one TikTok user commented.
As another viewer pointed out, there are even more Dollar Tree products that can be used in Home Goodiy’s DIY hack. “I did the same with essential containers but added feet,” they wrote. “The other one they sell works excellently for sugar/stevia and condiment packets.”
Who needs to spend money on an expensive coffee station setup when you can replicate the lavish look with dollar-store products?