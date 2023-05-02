You’d Never Know These Chic Sconces Are a Dollar Store DIY
Have you been thinking about adding some chic sconces to your home? Then a simple trip to Dollar Tree might be just what you need — yes, really.
Recently, TikTok content creator Kendra Nicole (@my_home_by_kendra) shared a video explaining how she created sconces for her own home using 20×30 inch Readi-Board White Foam Boards as bases (which retail for $1.25 each), two Cooking Concepts Flexible Chopping Mats (which retail for $1.25 as a pair) for the dome-shaped sconce shades, and topping it all off with marble contact paper from Amazon.
First, Kendra covered the foam boards with her contact paper, before measuring and cutting the boards to the exact length she wanted. Next, she taped the chopping mats to the front in a dome shape. Then, Kendra affixed the mats to the boards by taping them using leftover contact paper and a narrow gold ribbon. Finally, she added lights behind the chopping mats, hung the sconces to her living room wall, and voila! Two DIY sconces that fit well into any budget.
Since sharing the hack on April 20, Kendra’s video has received over 62,700 likes and 333,500 views.
“Let me take this $100 sconce out my Amazon cart!,” one commenter said, to which Kendra replied, “These cost under $20 to make both!”
Kendra also explained how she hung the sconces in another video, adding, “I used double-sided tape. I am going to switch that out to foam hooks. They have spikes that dig in the foam and then a hook outside.”
Impressed by Kendra’s DIY hack but not quite ready to craft it yourself? Then you might want to check another TikTok favorite: Poplight, a modern wall sconce that you can install easily, with no drilling, hardwiring, or “hacking” necessary. The queer- and women-owned business has found a following for its easily installable products, which retail for less than $100 each.