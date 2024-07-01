Dollar Tree Has “Gorgeous” New Plates in Stock for Just $1
Are your basic white plates just not cutting it anymore? Although Ina Garten swears by them, I admit that they can be a bit uninspiring sometimes — especially when you want to set a table with a bit more pizzazz when friends and family come over. That’s where Dollar Tree comes in. The dollar store has a brand-new set of servingware that is meant to wow a crowd, and it’s actually ceramic so it looks and feels so much more expensive than just $1.25 for each piece.
“NEW PLATES AT DOLLAR TREE,” Kim from Dollar Tree Dollie on Instagram wrote in a caption. “Found the most gorgeous new decorative ceramic plates at @dollartree !! Would you buy these?”
“Ok these are BEAUTIFUL! I need,” one person wrote in a comment on Kim’s post. Another said, “I got my set!”
This black-and-white decorative set includes a dinner plate, a salad plate, a bowl, and even a mug. And because everything is sold separately, you can customize your set depending on your needs.
Because this pattern is brand-new at Dollar Tree, it’s not yet available to shop online. But there’s a similar ceramic plate set that is just as eye-catching. It’s from a brand called Royal Norfolk and it features a gorgeous black-and-white dash pattern that’s both modern yet timeless.
The catch is that you need to order a minimum of 12 pieces if you buy the Royal Norfolk plates online. Like most Dollar Tree finds, you have to buy in bulk if you want to grab them from the website. But even so, you can still score 12 plates for just $16.
And like the set that’s currently in stores, this pattern comes in plates, bowls, and mugs, too.
When the mood for something more exciting hits, these Dollar Tree plates are going to become the go-to.