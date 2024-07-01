Are your basic white plates just not cutting it anymore? Although Ina Garten swears by them, I admit that they can be a bit uninspiring sometimes — especially when you want to set a table with a bit more pizzazz when friends and family come over. That’s where Dollar Tree comes in. The dollar store has a brand-new set of servingware that is meant to wow a crowd, and it’s actually ceramic so it looks and feels so much more expensive than just $1.25 for each piece.