The $1 Dollar Tree Find You’ll Use on Every Shelf in Your Fridge (It’s Genius!)

I’m a sucker for kitchen and refrigerator organization ideas. When it comes to things like fridge cleaning tips and tricks, advice on the best ways to declutter kitchen cabinets, ideas for how to best organize a pantry, , the limit does not exist. And if I can buy products to help make my kitchen feel cleaner and clutter-free, well then, say no more. That’s why these $1.25 Dollar Tree clip-on fridge baskets caught my eye. They add instant vertical space to my jam-packed fridge, and the price tag is such a steal.