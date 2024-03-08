The $1 Dollar Tree Find You’ll Use on Every Shelf in Your Fridge (It’s Genius!)
I’m a sucker for kitchen and refrigerator organization ideas. When it comes to things like fridge cleaning tips and tricks, advice on the best ways to declutter kitchen cabinets, ideas for how to best organize a pantry, , the limit does not exist. And if I can buy products to help make my kitchen feel cleaner and clutter-free, well then, say no more. That’s why these $1.25 Dollar Tree clip-on fridge baskets caught my eye. They add instant vertical space to my jam-packed fridge, and the price tag is such a steal.
Unsurprisingly, I’m not the only person who feels this way. These budget-friendly Dollar Store finds are so good that shoppers are stocking up too. One commenter shared on Instagram that they “want three more,” while a reviewer on the Dollar Tree site shared that they “love these,” and will be back to “purchase more soon.”
These baskets create instant vertical storage so you’re not limited to making use of only the top side of your fridge shelving. While this might be a great place to store leftovers, jars, sauces, and the like, the clip-on baskets are wonderful space savers for all your grab-and-go needs, like produce, drinks, and individually packaged products.
The Dollar Tree site says the baskets easily clip onto fridge shelves and cover myriad uses: you can store produce, snacks, grab-and-go treats, and so much more, including beauty products. They’re clear, so you won’t have to go fishing for what’s inside (or worry about creating extra food waste), and measure 8 inches long by 7 inches wide by 3 inches deep. (String cheese typically measures 6 inches long, so they’ll easily fit; in case you’re wondering what I’m going to stockpile mine with.)
If you can’t get to a Dollar Store, Amazon is selling a similar clip-on fridge basket for $15. Though it’s more expensive, you do get the added benefit of extra space — these baskets measure 12 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 3.74 inches deep — and the convenience of this item shipping straight to your door.
If you like the look of the clip-on baskets, Amazon is also selling clip-on egg baskets and a clip-on organizer bin divided into four sections so you can organize to your heart’s content.
Buy: Betso Pull Out Fridge Drawer, $15.99