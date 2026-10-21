She Put a Dollar Tree Dish Rack in Her Entryway, and Now I Want to Copy Her
Every fall, I struggle to find a good spot in my entryway for my wet, muddy boots. Whenever I get back to my apartment my boots are usually drenched from the rain or snow, and then leave puddles by the front door.
So as the weather starts to cool down, I’ve been searching for a solution. Luckily for me, I recently came across an entryway storage hack that uses a Dollar Tree dish rack (of all things!) to store damp boots.
Why Everyone Should Put a Dish Rack in Their Entryway
In this video, content creator Emma Villaneda demonstrates how to use a Dollar Tree dish rack to store wet boots by the front door. Her hack is super-simple: She takes the Essentials Plastic Dish Rack along with its liner bin (placed underneath), sets them in her entryway, and places her boots in them. The plastic liner bin catches all the water without making a mess on her floors.
The Essentials Plastic Dish Rack is available in white and black and costs just $1.50. Its compact size (13.8 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 4.03 inches tall) makes it perfect for a small entryway, and it holds about two to three pairs of boots. This hack is so smart because it repurposes an incredibly budget-friendly kitchen item into a tray that keeps wet boots off your floors. Additionally, it’s super-easy to clean. All you have to do is remove the liner bin and wipe away or wash the residual water. Plus, when it’s time to sweep or mop, you can just pick up the whole rack at once rather than moving individual muddy shoes that leave grime everywhere.
More Ways to Use This Dollar Tree Dish Rack
Furthermore, in addition to corralling damp footwear in the entryway, you can place this Dollar Tree dish rack on your bathroom counter to catch dripping soap and shampoo bottles and hold damp bathroom tools like sponges or loofahs.
While this $1.50 dish rack is available only at Dollar Tree, a basic plastic dish drying rack from Walmart or Amazon will achieve the exact same result for just a few dollars more. This hack is so simple and affordable — what’s not to love?