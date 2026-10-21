She Put a Dollar Tree Dish Rack in Her Entryway, and Now I Want to Copy Her

The Essentials Plastic Dish Rack is available in white and black and costs just $1.50. Its compact size (13.8 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 4.03 inches tall) makes it perfect for a small entryway, and it holds about two to three pairs of boots. This hack is so smart because it repurposes an incredibly budget-friendly kitchen item into a tray that keeps wet boots off your floors. Additionally, it’s super-easy to clean. All you have to do is remove the liner bin and wipe away or wash the residual water. Plus, when it’s time to sweep or mop, you can just pick up the whole rack at once rather than moving individual muddy shoes that leave grime everywhere.