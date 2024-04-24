Dollar Tree’s “Amazing” $1 Plant Gem Is Wowing Shoppers (They’re Stocking Up!)
Whether you’re starting your gardening journey this spring or tending to your indoor houseplants, now is a good time to find the perfect mulch or soil. And with this hidden gem at the Dollar Tree, your plants will be thriving just in time for the summer.
This 30-pack of Jobe’s Fertilizer Spikes is just $1.25, and you only have to apply them every two weeks. If you weren’t blessed with a green thumb, this is an easy method of using fertilizer (compared to finding a nutrient-packed bag at the store!). Trust me — your plants will thank you.
The fertilizer spike is ideal for any type of indoor houseplant, including your plants from Aldi or Trader Joe’s. According to Jobe’s website, the fertilizer spikes “provide a continuous supply of important nutrients right at the roots,” with a slow release, so the plants receive a pre-measured and specially formulated amount of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
Unlike other plant supplements, you don’t have to worry about any hazardous smells or liquids with these spikes, and the nutrients won’t wash away when you water the plant. Reviewers on Dollar Tree’s website love the fertilizer spikes for their effectiveness and easy-to-follow instructions, plus they save so much time during the repotting and watering process.
“My plants weren’t bothered by too much of a release of fertilizer even though we had a lot of rain recently,” someone wrote. “All appear greener and healthier.”
If your local Dollar Tree doesn’t carry the fertilizer sticks, Amazon sells the same Jobe’s item for a similar price (with 20 extra sticks!).
In case your other plants need some TLC, Jobe’s also sells fertilizer sticks for citrus trees, tomato plants, and rose bushes. While you’re at Dollar Tree, keep an eye out for the retailer’s other gardening gems like the plant labels or floral-shaped LED lights.