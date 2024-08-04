The $1 Dollar Tree Halloween Find I’m Buying In All 7 Colors (for Every Room!)
Decorative trees aren’t just for Christmas anymore. In fact, you can find a decorative tree for pretty much any holiday, from Valentine’s Day to Thanksgiving. But there’s something about Halloween and its distinct black-and-orange color palette that makes it a particularly good seasonal fit for tree decor. So if you’re ready to add a few spooky-inspired trees to your Halloween decor rotation (and do so without breaking the bank!), I’d say you should get to Dollar Tree ASAP for some adorably eerie bottle brush trees.
Right now, the discount retailer is selling two different great-value varieties of Halloween trees, both sold by Dollar Tree’s Crafter’s Square brand. If you’re partial to candy corn, you can match your candy to your decor with Dollar Tree’s seven-inch three-tone Halloween trees, which come in varying ombre shades of white, black, orange, and yellow.
If you’d rather stick with solid colors this fall while still adding some sparkle to your home, you might prefer the glittered bottle brush Halloween trees, which measure 7.09 inches wide and 2.95 inches long. You can find them in black, purple, green, and red colors, all sold with a solid wood base. No matter which variety you choose, they’ll cost you just $1.25 each!
As Dollar Tree’s website points out, while these trees are perfectly eye-catching on their own, they can also be used for a wide variety of budget-friendly DIYs. You could use them to create your very own Halloween village or gather your kids to decorate them with stickers and other crafting gear.
If you’re looking for gear for a Halloween party or a bigger decorative project, this would be the time to order these finds from Dollar Tree’s website in bulk quantities ranging from $25 for 20 trees to $200 for 160 trees. Your home will look like a haunted forest in the best way!