The $1 Dollar Tree Halloween Find I’m Buying In All 7 Colors (for Every Room!)

As Dollar Tree’s website points out, while these trees are perfectly eye-catching on their own, they can also be used for a wide variety of budget-friendly DIYs. You could use them to create your very own Halloween village or gather your kids to decorate them with stickers and other crafting gear.



If you’re looking for gear for a Halloween party or a bigger decorative project, this would be the time to order these finds from Dollar Tree’s website in bulk quantities ranging from $25 for 20 trees to $200 for 160 trees. Your home will look like a haunted forest in the best way!