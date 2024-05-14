Dollar Tree Is Selling “Beautiful” Summer Plates for Just $1 Each
It’s no secret that food-inspired homeware has blown up over the past year, particularly when fruit is involved. If you’re ready to try out the trend for the first time or simply add to your collection, Dollar Tree has exactly what you’re looking for. The discount store is currently selling gorgeous lemon floral dinner plates, just in time for all of your summer hosting needs.
Instagram user @dollartreeinsider recently shared the find in a May 9 video, writing, “GORGEOUS new dinnerware sets, perfect for summer!”
In the clip, she pans over the lemon and floral plates, which are ringed with chic dark blue rims and retail for just $1.25 apiece. As @dollartreeinsider noted, if you like what you see, you can also grab coordinating cups, mugs, and bowls in the same pattern. Apart from lemon and floral, the dinnerware set also comes in blue and bumblebee patterns.
Judging from the comments on @dollartreeinsider’s video, it won’t be long before the plates are flying off Dollar Tree’s shelves.
“Lemons are my vibe!” one Instagram user commented. “Love these for hosting summer parties! 🍋,” another commenter wrote.
If you can’t head to your local Dollar Tree store, you can also order the plates online. “These dinner plates seamlessly blend elegance with a refreshing design, making them a delightful choice for any occasion,” the official product description reads. “The blue rim adds a subtle yet stylish contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your table.”
Better yet, the plates are available in bulk quantities, perfect if you’re entertaining a large party of people. Dollar Tree’s website carries large quantities of the plates, ranging from 12 plates for $15 to 96 plates for $120. For higher quantities, just add more plates in your online cart. Happy shopping!