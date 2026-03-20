Dollar Tree Quietly Released High-End Looking Cups for Only $1.50 (Just in Time for Spring!)

Whether you’re already a MacKenzie-Childs fan or just an admirer from afar, Dollar Tree is about to knock your socks off. There’s a new line of kitchen accessories available that look like they belong on the shelves at MacKenzie-Childs. (While we love the fabulous pottery brand, it’s sometimes not in the budget.) These items feature a super similar painterly checkerboard pattern, and even those who consider themselves connoisseurs of the high-end decor brand may be fooled — they’re that good.