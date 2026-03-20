Dollar Tree Quietly Released High-End Looking Cups for Only $1.50 (Just in Time for Spring!)
Whether you’re already a MacKenzie-Childs fan or just an admirer from afar, Dollar Tree is about to knock your socks off. There’s a new line of kitchen accessories available that look like they belong on the shelves at MacKenzie-Childs. (While we love the fabulous pottery brand, it’s sometimes not in the budget.) These items feature a super similar painterly checkerboard pattern, and even those who consider themselves connoisseurs of the high-end decor brand may be fooled — they’re that good.
“MACKENZIE-CHILDSSSSS IS THAT YOU?!” Taylor Beagle from Drab to Dreamy wrote in a recent Instagram caption. “Okay not really BUT…how similar are these?! And for $1.50 you cannot beat it! I kept finding more things every corner I turned! keep an eye out for these!!”
In the video, Beagle continued: “Since when did Dollar Tree start carrying MacKenzie-Childs? Look at how stinking cute these cups are for iced coffee.”
Beagle shared that her local Dollar Tree also has mugs, wine glasses, ceramic plates, bowls, pot holders, and tea towels. These pieces are all available all in the same brushed pink and teal checkered pattern.
These Dollar Tree finds look like they belong in the Rosy check collection
The pink checkerboard kitchenware items look like they were plucked from the MacKenzie-Childs Rosy Check collection, which features a super similar painterly checkerboard motif. There isn’t currently a teal colorway available at MacKenzie-Childs, so the Dollar Tree may actually be fulfilling a collector’s dream at the moment.
But unlike MacKenzie-Childs pieces, the prices can’t compare. These items, which appear to be in-store exclusives, will only set you back $1.50 each.
World Market has a similar checkered glass that could pair nicely with your existing MacKenzie-Childs collection or these Dollar Tree finds. They feature a gingham-style check with fruits dotted throughout. They’re super summery and come in pink, yellow, green, and teal, each of which features a different fruit.
Head to your nearest Dollar Tree if you’re a MacKenzie-Childs fan to stock up on this brand new collection of dinnerware and kitchen accessories while it’s still in stock. They’re just so good, you won’t believe they’re not the real thing.
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