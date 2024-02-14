Dollar Tree’s New $1.25 Pink Candle Holders Are “So Cute” and Perfect for Spring
Whether you’re planning a dinner party or were asked to host Easter this year, you may be starting to map out what your dinner table will look like and what accessories you might want to add. Dollar Tree currently has so many cute springtime table decor items for sale, including glass candlestick holders that look so much more expensive than just $1.25.
“You guys! These Dollar Tree candle holders are so cute!” TikTok user Anne Marie wrote in a recent caption. “I’m adding pops of pink for Valentine’s Day and spring and these were the perfect find for $1.25. What do you think?”
They look like something you might find at a high-end, trendy store — and the price is hard to beat!
These little guys are the perfect size to fit your favorite taper candles and would look great paired with candles in funky spring colors like light green, yellow, or even baby blue. Of course, you can’t go wrong with white or cream-colored taper candles, as Anne Marie opted for, either.
If your Dollar Tree is already sold out or not carrying these holders, there’s a similar style of pink glass candlestick holder available on Amazon that comes in a set with two other styles. The set of three holders goes for $10.99, or, if you’re planning a larger event, you can pick up a set of 12, which also includes tealight holders, for $25.99.
These pink glass candlestick holders are a total steal, and will add a fun burst of color to any centerpiece or dinner table display. Head to Dollar Tree now to grab a few and give your springtime table a bit of sparkle.