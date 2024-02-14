Dollar Tree’s New $1.25 Pink Candle Holders Are “So Cute” and Perfect for Spring

These little guys are the perfect size to fit your favorite taper candles and would look great paired with candles in funky spring colors like light green, yellow, or even baby blue. Of course, you can’t go wrong with white or cream-colored taper candles, as Anne Marie opted for, either.



If your Dollar Tree is already sold out or not carrying these holders, there’s a similar style of pink glass candlestick holder available on Amazon that comes in a set with two other styles. The set of three holders goes for $10.99, or, if you’re planning a larger event, you can pick up a set of 12, which also includes tealight holders, for $25.99.