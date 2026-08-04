This $6 Dollar Tree Hack Is the Ultimate Small-Space Shoe Storage Solution
Shoes can be hard to store, especially if you’re working with limited storage space. So when I came across this amazing hack for creating extra storage using only a few items from The Dollar Tree, I had to share it. It’s perfect for keeping smaller shoes tucked away, it’s easy to assemble and, the best part, it will only cost around $6.
What Is This Dollar Tree Shoe Storage Hack?
Instagram user Shannon Hale (@thedailydiyer) recently shared this hack in a video with the caption “This is GENIUS,” and I couldn’t agree more. Be sure to watch until the end to see how quickly this storage piece comes together, and how it can effortlessly slot into even a small home.
This Dollar Tree shoe storage hack involves taking three of the store’s Storage Essential Clear Acrylic Soda Can Organizers and clipping them together side by side using four small, durable binder clips to form one larger tray with sections. Hale used cute pink binder clips, but you can also pick up a 12-pack of these mini-size ones at Dollar Tree for only $1.25.
The sections are large enough to hold shoes like sandals in pairs or one bigger shoe per tray, without being altogether too bulky to become a space-saving storage solution.
Why This Shoe Storage Hack Is So Smart and Space-Saving
This organizing hack is supersmart for many reasons, but what I love most is the way that the soda can organizers make optimal use of dead space under a bed, wardrobe, or dresser, plus they’re so easy to clean.
You could just sit your shoes in the dead space already, but they would make your floor dirty and you would have to rummage around to find them any time you needed them. But with this simple system, everything stays sanitary and efficient to find.
I also really like how customizable this storage hack is, so you can make it work for any space. Four can organizers together instead of three could store two pairs of bigger shoes, or perhaps you could stack two sets of trays clipped together with clear binder clips to make a larger system with less visible joins.
Followers on Instagram are seeing the broad potential of the hack, too, with commenters saying “Creative,” “Great hack,” and “These products sell out within a day.”