This $6 Dollar Tree Hack Is the Ultimate Small-Space Shoe Storage Solution

I also really like how customizable this storage hack is, so you can make it work for any space. Four can organizers together instead of three could store two pairs of bigger shoes, or perhaps you could stack two sets of trays clipped together with clear binder clips to make a larger system with less visible joins.



Followers on Instagram are seeing the broad potential of the hack, too, with commenters saying “Creative,” “Great hack,” and “These products sell out within a day.”