She Uses This Dollar Tree Find to Clean Sliding Door Tracks, and It’s So Smart (I’m Copying Her!)
There are just some spots in your house that are difficult to really get clean: windows and windowsills, the tops of doorways, behind your oven. And no place is harder to clean than the tracks of a sliding door.
I’ve always struggled to clean sliding door tracks. Thankfully, I’ve just learned that an unexpected cleaning find might be perfect for getting into all those nooks and crannies: a silicone bottle brush, which you can get for under $2 at Dollar Tree.
What Is the Dollar Tree Sliding Door Track Cleaning Hack?
The phrase “Dollar Tree sliding door track cleaning hack” isn’t just a fun sentence that rhymes — it’s a clever solution to a frankly annoying cleaning task. A TikTok video from “Dollar Tree home hacks” creator Emma Villaneda shows the idea’s simple brilliance. She snags a two-piece bottle and straw cleaning set from her local Dollar Tree: a silicone bottle brush and long, thin straw scrubber that kinda resembles a mascara wand.
The bottle brush’s rubbery material is “perfect for getting into the tracks of doors and windows,” she says. “Just add some soapy water and wipe it all away.” (You could also use the straw brush to get into even smaller crevices, but you don’t have to.) Her sliding door tracks are visibly dirty when she starts, and by the end the cleaning water is muddy and her doors look nearly brand-new.
Another Sliding Door Cleaner to Shop
Not everyone lives by a Dollar Tree, but fortunately silicone bottle brushes are generally easy to find. You’ll likely come across one at a drugstore, convenience store, or home goods store, but you can also get a silicone bottle brush and straw cleaner set on Amazon that comes in five bright colors. But at $13.99, it’s not exactly Dollar Tree prices, so you might want to visit your local Dollar Tree sooner rather than later.