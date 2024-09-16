I’m not sure about you, but on top of all the apple picking and prioritizing coziness, fall is all about candles for me. And while I might have to wait for the temps to dip a little bit lower to break out all of my favorite blankets, the thing that I can’t wait any longer to do is light a cozy fall candle. Since I’m manifesting autumn, I want a smell that feels perfect for right now — and now I know just where I’m going to find it, in a potentially surprising place.