The $5 Dollar Tree Gem That’ll Make Your Whole Home Smell Like an Apple Orchard (I’m Grabbing 2!)
I’m not sure about you, but on top of all the apple picking and prioritizing coziness, fall is all about candles for me. And while I might have to wait for the temps to dip a little bit lower to break out all of my favorite blankets, the thing that I can’t wait any longer to do is light a cozy fall candle. Since I’m manifesting autumn, I want a smell that feels perfect for right now — and now I know just where I’m going to find it, in a potentially surprising place.
@MarissaInTheMidWest posted a TikTok encouraging her followers not to sleep on Dollar Tree’s candle collection — and she’s 100% right. She says she “hit the jackpot” with all of her recent finds at the budget-friendly retailer, but it isn’t the Calm, Peace, and Good Vibes candles at the top of the video that caught my attention (though those look great, too).
Instead, it was the Spiced Apple candle.
The smell feels perfect for the early September weather happening right now: warm enough to still feel like summer with a hint of spice and crispness for the cooler temperatures to come. And while I can’t track down the exact candle Marissa was talking about (I’m going to have to take my chances at the store for that), Dollar Tree does have dozens of online candle options that still hit the same note, all with similar fall-themed scent profiles.
The Mercury Glass Candles come in three different scents (Apple Cinnamon, Very Vanilla, and Night Jasmine) and while it isn’t Spiced Apple, I feel like it’s close enough for right now. And at just $5 each, it’s hard to say no. All of them have a very transitional quality to them, and we’re not far enough into fall yet that I want a ton of spice (like what’d you’d get in a candle with notes of cloves and nutmeg) in my candles.
At $5 each (“even cheaper than T.J. Maxx,” says Marissa) the candles are hard to pass up. I’m thinking about using them in different rooms to hit on different feelings: night jasmine for my bedroom or bathroom for a restful beginning (and end!) to my days, vanilla for the kitchen for warmth and coziness, and apple cinnamon in my living room.
Buy: Mercury Glass Scented Candles, $5