The $5 Dollar Tree Gem That’ll Make Your Whole Home Smell Like an Apple Orchard (I’m Grabbing 2!)

Kylie McConville
Kylie McConvilleEditor-in-Chief at Apartment Therapy
I didn't follow a straight line to jornalism. I went to college to be a teacher (because I loved books and helping people) but when I realized I didn't want to do that anymore, I did the next (best) thing: I started writing "on the internet." I stopped teaching, got an internship working for a college-centric site (hi, College Candy!), and never looked back. Since that first job, I've worked for countless other digital media sites for more than a decade, helping build, launch, relaunch, re-relaunch, and lead successful, smart brands aimed at helping young people at various life stages and moments. Once, Beyoncé sent flowers to a writer for a piece we'd worked on together after she dropped Lemonade. It's the most important thing that's ever happened to me. Now, I'm the Editor-in-Chief of Apartment Therapy, and I work with our incredible editors to create content that solves your biggest design, organizing, cleaning, and DIY problems so you can live stylish, functional, and creative lives at home. I also helped launch Dorm Therapy, an AT Media brand that helps young people feel at home at school. Have an idea or a problem you need help solving? Email me! I'd love to help.
published now
Fond du Lac, Wisconsin USA - March 14th, 2024: Dollar Tree store logo sign on a building.
Credit: Aaron of L.A. Photography/Shutterstock

I’m not sure about you, but on top of all the apple picking and prioritizing coziness, fall is all about candles for me. And while I might have to wait for the temps to dip a little bit lower to break out all of my favorite blankets, the thing that I can’t wait any longer to do is light a cozy fall candle. Since I’m manifesting autumn, I want a smell that feels perfect for right now — and now I know just where I’m going to find it, in a potentially surprising place.

@MarissaInTheMidWest posted a TikTok encouraging her followers not to sleep on Dollar Tree’s candle collection — and she’s 100% right. She says she “hit the jackpot” with all of her recent finds at the budget-friendly retailer, but it isn’t the Calm, Peace, and Good Vibes candles at the top of the video that caught my attention (though those look great, too). 

Instead, it was the Spiced Apple candle.

The smell feels perfect for the early September weather happening right now: warm enough to still feel like summer with a hint of spice and crispness for the cooler temperatures to come. And while I can’t track down the exact candle Marissa was talking about (I’m going to have to take my chances at the store for that), Dollar Tree does have dozens of online candle options that still hit the same note, all with similar fall-themed scent profiles. 

The Mercury Glass Candles come in three different scents (Apple Cinnamon, Very Vanilla, and Night Jasmine) and while it isn’t Spiced Apple, I feel like it’s close enough for right now. And at just $5 each, it’s hard to say no. All of them have a very transitional quality to them, and we’re not far enough into fall yet that I want a ton of spice (like what’d you’d get in a candle with notes of cloves and nutmeg) in my candles. 

Mercury Glass Scented Candles
$5
Dollar Tree
Buy Now

At $5 each (“even cheaper than T.J. Maxx,” says Marissa) the candles are hard to pass up. I’m thinking about using them in different rooms to hit on different feelings: night jasmine for my bedroom or bathroom for a restful beginning (and end!) to my days, vanilla for the kitchen for warmth and coziness, and apple cinnamon in my living room.

