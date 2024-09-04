“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” Predicts a Very Hot Start to Fall — but That’s Not All
Now that Labor Day is over, chances are you’re getting ready to put away your summer whites and gear up for sweater weather. As tempting as it is, you might want to wait before pulling out your cozy blankets and putting your AC into retirement until next summer because The Old Farmer’s Almanac just shared its predictions for September. And while it sounds like the warm-weather streak will continue in many parts of the country, that won’t be true everywhere.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting America’s weather patterns with 80% accuracy since 1792, according to its website. It foresees above-average temperatures for residents who live in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Washington, DC.
The summer weather will also get an extension for people who live in the Midwest and eight of the Great Plains region states (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico). The west side of the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, will also enjoy an endless summer, thanks to above-average temperatures and less rainfall than normal.
However, things aren’t heating up everywhere.
According to the Almanac’s predictions, Texas and Oklahoma will experience slightly cooler, less humid temperatures than usual in September. In addition, people who live along the Appalachian mountain range and along the Great Lakes might also want to consider taking their sweaters out of storage and leaning into the fall vibes a little early.
While the weather might be on the warmer side overall in September, The Old Farmer’s Almanac report makes a case for keeping a raincoat and an umbrella on hand over the next few weeks. The Eastern third of the United States will see average or above-average levels of rainfall, according to the predictions. However, the rest of the country will be experiencing a dry spell this September, with the Midwest, Great Plains states, and western states (including Alaska and Hawaii) affected.
You can check out the full report online or read more about how The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the seasonal weather trends with its 2024 book on Amazon.
Fall officially starts on September 21, but it sounds like summer weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.