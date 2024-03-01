Dollar Tree’s “Super Cute” Gnomes Have Shoppers Buying 4 at a Time
Now that it’s March, it’s a good time to begin decorating with shades of green in mind, since St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner. Fortunately — or should I say luckily — Dollar Tree has a ton of affordable knickknacks that will shamrock your world, especially these miniature felt figures.
These adorable gnomes at Dollar Tree are only $1.25, so you can easily collect all four for under $10. Although each 14-inch gnome looks similar, you can tell that they’re all different by their creative hats: rainbow, sequined, sparkly, and striped. And if you look even closer, you’ll notice that two of them have beards while the other two have braided pigtails.
According to the comments on Dollar Tree’s website, shoppers are obsessed with buying all four of the little gnomes. “I bought three out of 4 within the last 2 weeks,” someone wrote. “I can’t believe how fast they sold out!” Lucky for you, the gnomes are available to buy online and in stores, and it’s a great time to begin decorating for the Irish holiday. “Super cute gnomes for St Patrick’s Day,” another commented. “Very sturdy and [the] beards are fluffy!”
If your local Dollar Tree doesn’t have the gnomes in stock, check out this adorable duo on Amazon. Since the pair of gnomes are $13, you won’t get the exclusive Dollar Tree deal, but you won’t have to worry about sifting through the store aisles.
Once you place these in your home, you’ll immediately start feeling the lucky charm.