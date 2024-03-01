Dollar Tree’s “Super Cute” Gnomes Have Shoppers Buying 4 at a Time

According to the comments on Dollar Tree’s website, shoppers are obsessed with buying all four of the little gnomes. “I bought three out of 4 within the last 2 weeks,” someone wrote. “I can’t believe how fast they sold out!” Lucky for you, the gnomes are available to buy online and in stores, and it’s a great time to begin decorating for the Irish holiday. “Super cute gnomes for St Patrick’s Day,” another commented. “Very sturdy and [the] beards are fluffy!”



If your local Dollar Tree doesn’t have the gnomes in stock, check out this adorable duo on Amazon. Since the pair of gnomes are $13, you won’t get the exclusive Dollar Tree deal, but you won’t have to worry about sifting through the store aisles.