Dollar Tree’s “Super Cute” Gnomes Have Shoppers Buying 4 at a Time

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Dollar Tree Discount Store. Dollar Tree offers an eclectic mix of products for a dollar.
Credit: Shutterstock/Jonathan Weiss

Now that it’s March, it’s a good time to begin decorating with shades of green in mind, since St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner. Fortunately — or should I say luckily — Dollar Tree has a ton of affordable knickknacks that will shamrock your world, especially these miniature felt figures.

These adorable gnomes at Dollar Tree are only $1.25, so you can easily collect all four for under $10. Although each 14-inch gnome looks similar, you can tell that they’re all different by their creative hats: rainbow, sequined, sparkly, and striped. And if you look even closer, you’ll notice that two of them have beards while the other two have braided pigtails.

Saint Patrick's Day Gnome, 14 in.
$1.25
Dollar Tree
Buy Now

According to the comments on Dollar Tree’s website, shoppers are obsessed with buying all four of the little gnomes. “I bought three out of 4 within the last 2 weeks,” someone wrote. “I can’t believe how fast they sold out!” Lucky for you, the gnomes are available to buy online and in stores, and it’s a great time to begin decorating for the Irish holiday. “Super cute gnomes for St Patrick’s Day,” another commented. “Very sturdy and [the] beards are fluffy!”

If your local Dollar Tree doesn’t have the gnomes in stock, check out this adorable duo on Amazon. Since the pair of gnomes are $13, you won’t get the exclusive Dollar Tree deal, but you won’t have to worry about sifting through the store aisles. 

2 Pack St. Patrick's Day Gnome Decorations
$13.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Once you place these in your home, you’ll immediately start feeling the lucky charm.

