Brighten Your Valentine’s Day with This $1 Gem at Dollar Tree
If you love the holiday season, you likely enjoyed decorating your home with beautiful bows, trees, and metallic accents. But when the holiday season ends, taking everything down can leave you feeling a bit sad — especially when you’ve put a lot of work into decorating, or when there’s no other big celebration to look forward to.
The great news is that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner — and it’s the perfect opportunity to not only reuse some of your holiday decorations, but also to have fresh ones like this adorable $1.25 Valentine’s Day tree at Dollar Tree.
These charming trees will bring that festive energy back into any space you want to brighten up. The trees stand at 18 inches tall and come in two beautiful colors: red and pink. They’re the perfect size for a desk, a countertop, or windowsill. Whether you’re decorating your home, office, or classroom, these little trees will make the room feel special and warm with this added feature.
One verified shopper shared on the Dollar Tree site, “I bought this little Valentine’s Day tree to decorate my office! It’s too cute!! I bought Easter ornaments to put on it after Valentine’s Day! ♥️🐣”. Another said, “Love this color of tree for Valentine’s Day! Made two of the most perfect swags underneath my front door lights! Dollar Tree makes my crafting life easier!”
These trees are a simple, budget-friendly way to keep the holiday spirit alive and add a cheerful touch to your space for Valentine’s Day. How could you resist picking one up? The trees are available in stores and online. On your next Dollar Tree visit, check to see if yours has them in stock. It’s a great way to add a small touch to make a bigger impact.