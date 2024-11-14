This Beautiful T.J. Maxx Holiday Find Is Perfect for “Bow Girl Christmas” (I Need It Now!)
The topic of Christmas trees always leads to ornaments. It’s normal to think of ornaments when it comes to styling a tree. And while there are tons of beautiful ornaments in stock this season, like the mini charcuterie ornament at Target, there are other ways to style your tree if ornaments aren’t your thing.
This year, consider using different tree accessories, like bows. They’re not just great for your hair. They can also turn a normal tree into a glamorous tree. And who doesn’t want a glamorous tree, especially if you’re hosting a few gatherings?
When I saw on TikTok that T.J. Maxx was selling these pink and red velvet bows for $14.99, I was so amazed. They’re affordable, and they’re also simply so cute! Not to mention, they’re velvet, which adds a luxurious feel.
TikTokers agreed with me, commenting: “Okay tjmaxxxx 👏👏” and “I just got these and they made my tree look AMAZING!!!” Another user said, “I found the pink ones today they are going to be perfect on my tree😊”
If you visit your nearest T.J. Maxx and can’t find this gem, no worries — Marshalls offers an affordable set of eight pink velvet bows for just $7.99 online.
Adding bows to your tree is perfect for “bow girl Christmas.” I love bows, and I’ve never thought to add them to my Christmas tree. After seeing this TikTok, though, it’s something that I will need to consider.