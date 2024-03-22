This “Brilliant” $1 Dollar Tree Must-Have Solves Cord Clutter — For Good!

Your Dollar Tree may have the clear hooks in stock, but you can also pick up these trendy wood-grain ones online. These hooks are perfect for sticking to the side of natural wood furniture for that charger hack because they blend in seamlessly. Each pack comes with two hooks (that’s about 60 cents per hook) and each one holds up to 3 pounds. That means you can also use them to hold artwork, pieces of clothing, or even twinkle lights during the holidays.