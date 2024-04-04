Lowe’s Just Solved the Most Annoying Part of Your DIY Projects (Try It Now!)
If you’ve ever had a DIY project come to a screeching halt halfway through because you didn’t have the right tool to keep going (it can’t just be me!), great news ahead: DoorDash just added Lowe’s to its on-demand delivery service. Now you can get tools, materials, and other home-improvement products delivered straight to your home within about an hour of ordering.
According to a press release from April 1, Lowe’s is the first-ever home improvement store to be added to the DoorDash marketplace. DoorDash began as a food delivery service and now includes a variety of retailers that offer pet care products, beauty items, and more. And starting now, all 1,700-plus Lowe’s stores nationwide will offer a wide range of its products for purchase on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership plan that offers free delivery to users.
I’ll be honest: This would have been awfully handy for me when my dad and I had to pause our installation of the TV wall mount in my living room so that we could drive over to the hardware store and pick out the necessary bolts that we somehow forgot to pick up the first time we went there. Delivery times are expected to be under an hour, on average, which, again, really would’ve come in clutch during that TV installation.
To celebrate the inclusion of Lowe’s on DashPass, DoorDash is offering a $20 discount on your first Lowe’s order of $45 or more with code LOWES20 now through April 14. Even when you take out the $10 monthly DashPass membership fee, that’s still $10 saved (and it’s an even better deal if you’re new to DashPass and sign up for the free trial).
DIY projects are notorious for unexpected speed bumps, so it’s nice to know that for anyone within range of a Lowe’s there’s one less obstacle in the way of “done.”