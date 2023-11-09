This $50 Electric Spin Scrubber Makes It So Much Easier to Get My Kitchen and Bathroom Sparkling Clean (and It’s on Sale!)
I, too, have seen countless videos of electric spin scrubbers on social media. Cleaning TikTok, in particular, has taken a liking to these kinds of tools this year — a post featuring Ryboi’s version captioned “work smarter, not harder,” even got more than a million likes just a couple of months ago. For a while, I never was fully convinced that I needed one for myself. My weekly cleaning process should be as simple as possible, and I thought that my spray bottle and cleaning rags had been doing the job just fine. Why add a pricey bit of machinery to my routine?
However, peer pressure is totally real, and the more videos I saw that showed the night and day difference before and after using an electric spin scrubber, the more I wanted one. Plus, more than one of my coworkers said that their own spin scrubbers totally changed their cleaning routine for the better. Commerce SEO editor Sarah even went as far as to say it nearly made her chores enjoyable. So when I had the opportunity to try out Dremel’s latest power scrubber — which they made in collaboration with Scrub Daddy — I jumped at the chance.
What is the Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy Power Scrubber Tool Kit?
This tiny but mighty scrubber combines Dremel’s Versa system — it’s a handheld, cordless device with a powerful speed of 2,200 RPM — with Scrub Daddy’s sponges. It can tackle quite literally any mess that’s thrown at it, in nearly any location in your home, including sinks, stoves, ovens, showers, tile walls, and so on. If you don’t have a dishwasher and are sick of hand-washing all of your dishes and cookware, it can even clean those up, too! You can change out the Scrub Daddy sponge depending on the type of surface you’re dealing with. The kit includes Eraser Daddy, Original, Resofoam, Scour, and Steel Scour pads that attach securely via Velcro, as well as a charging cord and splash guard.
Why I Love the Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy Power Scrubber Tool Kit
After adding this device to my deep cleaning routine, I don’t think I’ll need to scrub at my counters and bathroom as frequently as I used to — it cuts through that much grime. But I’m getting ahead of myself: Assembly was completely trouble-free, and so was figuring out how to get it going. I sprayed a bit of Bar Keepers Friend on my stove, placed the splash guard on the scrubber, and applied the original Scrub Daddy sponge, and was ready to go. At first, I was shocked at how much power such a small device contained, but it wasn’t so strong that it was difficult to control. It does pack enough punch that I wouldn’t use it without the splash guard, or else the cleaning solution would surely splatter on me.
In minutes, the week-worth of debris that was caked onto our stove was gone. With two roommates who aren’t exactly tidy with their cooking, the mess wasn’t minimal — but afterward, it was so clear that I could nearly see myself in the reflection of our stovetop. Next, I moved onto the counters, once again spraying a bit of solution on the surface. Before I started, though, all I had to do to clean off the sponge was rinse it in the sink for a couple of seconds, and it was good as new. Just as I expected, after I was done, my counters had quite literally never looked better, even compared to when I moved in. The results were just as impressive when I used the scrubber on my kitchen and bathroom sink.
Now that I’ve seen the light, I’m never going back to cleaning rags again. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, my next task is to take the Versa scrubber to my oven, and I have no doubt it’ll leave it sparkling like it did every other surface I used it on. Trust me, if you’ve been hesitant to get an electric scrubber like I was, this is your sign to take the leap — especially since it’s currently on sale!
Buy: Dremel Versa Scrub Daddy Power Scrubber Tool Kit, $49.99 (normally $59.99)