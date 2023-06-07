Drew Barrymore Has a New Nonstick Do-It-All Pan at Walmart — and It Might Be the Only One You’ll Ever Need
Living in New York City is a blast, but there are certain sacrifices to having everything you need within walking distance — specifically, having to live in tiny apartments, with even tinier kitchens. Sure, it would rock if we all had enough room for an entire arsenal of pots, pans, bakeware, and serving platters, but most of us don’t, so it’s super exciting when we find an all-in-one piece of cookware (actually) works. We’re talking about pieces such as the Perfect Pot, the Everything Pan, and other products that take the place of a slew of bulky cookware. Unfortunately, those perfect products can be few and far between, so we were particularly stoked when we saw that the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection just expanded with a 4-quart Ceramic Non-Stick Hero Pan that does the job of 10 other pieces of cookware, saving you a ton of space in your cabinets.
If you’re tight on space, this is a great solution for any small kitchen. Instead of having a bunch of cumbersome pots and pans clogging up your cabinets and drawers, you can just snag this Hero Pan. It can boil, strain, sauté, simmer, pan fry, sear, braise, steam, stir fry, and serve — all in one compact package. It’s made with a ceramic nonstick coating that’s PTFE-, PFOA-, and PFOS-free, and because nothing sticks to it, cleanup is a breeze. It’s also compatible with all stovetops, has a stay-cool comfort grip handle, and comes with a stainless-steel steamer basket insert. The lightweight design and convenient pour spouts also make it super easy to take from the cooktop to the table, and because the pan is gorgeous, you can leave it right on your stovetop when not in use.
And, with a nearly perfect 4.8-star average rating on the site, it’s clearly a fan favorite. “This 3 piece pan set is ‘beautiful’ and it handles a variety of cooking functions, easily replacing a couple pots and pans I have, ultimately becoming a space saver in my cramped kitchen,” one reviewer writes. “The stainless steel steamer basket is convenient and easy to use. We steam a lot of veggies and make a lot of pasta so I enjoy seeing this piece included. The non-stick ceramic surface holds up like a champ… The pan has a handle that is softer and a secondary helper handle which I feel is a must with a pan of this capacity… I like the design and ease of use with this pan set and highly recommend it.”
The TL;DR is this: If you’re in the market for an all-in-one pan that actually does it all — and looks great while doing it — you can’t beat the Beautiful 4QT Hero Pan. Plus, we’ve been huge fans of the whole Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection, so we think this new piece is going to be just as much of a hit!
Buy: Beautiful 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert, $69
