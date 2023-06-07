Drew Barrymore Has a New Nonstick Do-It-All Pan at Walmart — and It Might Be the Only One You’ll Ever Need

Living in New York City is a blast, but there are certain sacrifices to having everything you need within walking distance — specifically, having to live in tiny apartments, with even tinier kitchens. Sure, it would rock if we all had enough room for an entire arsenal of pots, pans, bakeware, and serving platters, but most of us don’t, so it’s super exciting when we find an all-in-one piece of cookware (actually) works. We’re talking about pieces such as the Perfect Pot, the Everything Pan, and other products that take the place of a slew of bulky cookware. Unfortunately, those perfect products can be few and far between, so we were particularly stoked when we saw that the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection just expanded with a 4-quart Ceramic Non-Stick Hero Pan that does the job of 10 other pieces of cookware, saving you a ton of space in your cabinets.