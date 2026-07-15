Drew Barrymore Just Overhauled Her Beloved Swivel Chair (It’s 10x More Comfy!)
Your favorite reading nook is about to get an amazing upgrade. You might already own and love the Beautiful by Drew accent chair, which is celebrated for its comfy build in gorgeous colors. But there’s a new Beautiful by Drew chair that you’re going to want in your favorite corner of the house — and it might be even better than the original piece.
Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have a special surprise. The Drew Chair grew legs. What do I mean by that? Our original chair, in chaise,” she shared in a recent video. She also adding the following in the caption: “The Drew Chair’s younger cousin has arrived. Meet the Drew Chaise by @beautifulbydrew, now available at @walmart.”
Drew Barrymore’s New Chaise Comes in Two Stunning Colors
The Drew Chaise, upholstered in the same stain-resistant fabric you know and love, comes in new takes on Barrymore’s bestselling “Cornflower Blue” and “Fawn” colors. The chaise is available in a gorgeous light blue named “Hydrangea” and a velvety brown called “Latte” (which has already sold out!). Each chaise comes with three matching accent pillows for ultimate comfort and is long enough for you to spread out on (and settle in for the long haul!).
The curved back supports you in all the right spots, and the pocket coil seat cushions are firm enough to keep you comfortable — but cushy enough to help you feel oh-so cozy.
Early Reviews Are In — And This Chaise Is a “Must”
Those who have already snagged Drew’s new chaise say it’s a “must” if you love lounging (and who doesn’t?). “This chaise chair is absolutely gorgeous and versatile,” one reviewer shared. “It’s so elegant and comfortable [and] the fabric is soft and durable. It’s big enough to give you the perfect spot to watch TV, read a book, or just rest for the day. It’s a must.”
And someone else added, “This chaise lounge is so comfortable and beautiful! I would definitely take a nap on this in my spare time! I love the color, fabric, and the price!” Plus, it’s the perfect addition to your Beautiful by Drew family — how perfect would it look right next to your beloved armchair?
More ‘Beautiful’ by Drew Chairs You’ll Love This Season
There are other accent chairs in the collection that are just as beautiful (pun intended). The Louisa Swivel Chair also comes in Latte and a striped Hydrangea colorway, and features that cushy shape that invites you to sink in. The swivel features make the Louisa ideal for the living room, so guests can chat with each other or watch television. And like other Drew chairs, it comes with matching accent pillows as well as reversible cushions.
Grab the Drew Chaise from Walmart right now for just under $350 — and turn your reading nook into a space you’ll never want to leave.
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