Drew Barrymore Just Overhauled Her Beloved Swivel Chair (It’s 10x More Comfy!)

There are other accent chairs in the collection that are just as beautiful (pun intended). The Louisa Swivel Chair also comes in Latte and a striped Hydrangea colorway, and features that cushy shape that invites you to sink in. The swivel features make the Louisa ideal for the living room, so guests can chat with each other or watch television. And like other Drew chairs, it comes with matching accent pillows as well as reversible cushions.