Drew Barrymore’s Clever Kitchen Island Solves Any Storage Problem

In her Instagram video, Barrymore discusses how it’s also a dinner table and a bar cart. As she effortlessly throws a tablecloth over the island, it immediately resembles a dinner table, except its wheels allow easy mobility around the kitchen. And as Barrymore says in her Instagram post, it will comfortably fit at least six people if you pull up some kitchen stools around it.



Its two lower shelves offer a decent amount of storage space for kitchen essentials, cookbooks, or small appliances, which eliminates the struggle of finding the perfect spot for your toaster or stand mixer. Plus you can store your drinking glasses to the island’s wineglass holders, so this is a must-have for entertaining guests.



Whether you occasionally cook at home or spend nearly every night in the kitchen, this $368 wheeled kitchen island is a smart investment, even with its high price tag. Having a three-in-one dinner table, bar cart, and kitchen island in a small space is always worth the investment.