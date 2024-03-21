Drew Barrymore’s Clever Kitchen Island Solves Any Storage Problem
If you have a small kitchen, it’s probably packed full of endless cooking accessories with little to no storage space to hold everything. Thanks to a beautiful new kitchen island by Drew Barrymore, your days of stuffing cookware into a tiny cabinet are over.
The wheeled kitchen cart by Beautiful, Barrymore’s line at Walmart, is a dream come true if you spend a good amount of time in the kitchen, especially if you’re looking for stylish storage for your kitchen accessories. Even better? Its wheels essentially transform it into an island on wheels.
With a wooden top, black metal frames, and gold accents, this might be the prettiest thing that you add to your kitchen (besides flowers!). According to Barrymore, it’s also beneficial for “so much storage,” which includes four hanging S hooks for utensils or pot holders.
In her Instagram video, Barrymore discusses how it’s also a dinner table and a bar cart. As she effortlessly throws a tablecloth over the island, it immediately resembles a dinner table, except its wheels allow easy mobility around the kitchen. And as Barrymore says in her Instagram post, it will comfortably fit at least six people if you pull up some kitchen stools around it.
Its two lower shelves offer a decent amount of storage space for kitchen essentials, cookbooks, or small appliances, which eliminates the struggle of finding the perfect spot for your toaster or stand mixer. Plus you can store your drinking glasses to the island’s wineglass holders, so this is a must-have for entertaining guests.
Whether you occasionally cook at home or spend nearly every night in the kitchen, this $368 wheeled kitchen island is a smart investment, even with its high price tag. Having a three-in-one dinner table, bar cart, and kitchen island in a small space is always worth the investment.