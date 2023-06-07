If you aren’t quite fortunate enough to have an entire closet or room you can set aside for meditation and self-care, creating a similar space of your own might be easier than you think. The AARP recommends choosing a clean, uncluttered area that ideally has natural lighting, and making it feel cozy and uniquely you by adding things like plants, fragrances from candles or incense sticks, personal touches like photos, and a cushion or blankets to help you sit comfortably.