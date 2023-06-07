Here’s What Drew Barrymore Uses Her Walk-in Closet For (Hint: It’s Not Clothes)
When she’s not hosting her eponymous talk show, Drew Barrymore often shares relatable home content with her fans on social media, from a DIY hack for hiding your TV to her personal “messy” bedroom transformation process.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
However, the latest revelation about Barrymore’s home habits came not from the media personality herself, but from a recent Vulture profile. In the article, writer E. Alex Jung joins Barrymore in her Manhattan apartment, where she shows off her walk-in closet that’s not really a walk-in closet anymore.
Instead, Barrymore has transformed it into her very own meditation room, complete with cheerful flamingo wallpaper and hand-written affirmations that cover the walls.
Jung takes note of a few particularly memorable ones, such as “TODAY IS THE DAY YOU START TRUSTING YOURSELF, SPIRITUAL SUPERHERO,” “PERMISSION ♥️,” and “TREAT MYSELF AS THE MOTHER I NEEDED. DO NOT BEAT MYSELF UP.”
“This is all the stuff I work on with [my therapist] Barry,” she tells Jung in the piece, noting that many of the cards are about the Jungian concept of “the shadow,” a manifestation of “everything we don’t want to be but fear we are.”
Luckily, Barrymore can retreat to her meditation room and be “totally quiet” whenever she needs to take a moment for her own mental health.
If you aren’t quite fortunate enough to have an entire closet or room you can set aside for meditation and self-care, creating a similar space of your own might be easier than you think. The AARP recommends choosing a clean, uncluttered area that ideally has natural lighting, and making it feel cozy and uniquely you by adding things like plants, fragrances from candles or incense sticks, personal touches like photos, and a cushion or blankets to help you sit comfortably.