Newsletters

Drew Barrymore Tried This High-End Kitchen Hack You’ll Want to Copy ASAP (It’s So Easy!)

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published now
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Headshot of Drew Barrymore on colored background
See More Images
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore’s kitchen regularly makes waves for being so “normal.” It’s small. She has a white stove (with lopsided burners … gasp!). There are wooden countertops and thrifted decor items. It just looks like a regular person’s kitchen rather than one belonging to an A-lister. And I just found another reason to love Barrymore’s normal yet quirky kitchen — she took the time to match her outlets to her brass hardware.

Although Barrymore’s kitchen looks attainable to the average person, she’s still made it completely her own. She painted it a rich teal color, switched out her boring cabinet knobs for oversized wooden ones, added lots of shelving for her trinkets, and layered in brass elements (including her updated kitchen sink) to warm up the space even more.

She could have painted the outlets above her countertops (and tucked behind her Beautiful by Drew air fryer) to match her walls. But instead, as we saw in a recent Instagram video, Barrymore gave them a brass treatment to turn them into added accessories.

You can do the same exact thing to your kitchen outlets using some Rub ‘n Buff, which comes in a variety of different metallic finishes including antique gold, silver, and gold leaf. All you have to do is rub the paste onto your outlet cover and buff it into the surface — it’s basically an instant makeover!

Rub 'n Buff® Wax Metallic Finish
$6.99
Michaels
Buy Now

Or, you can invest a bit more and pick up metallic replacement outlet covers from Amazon. This pack of covers from Kisrvopn comes in vintage gold and matte nickel so you can choose the right metallic shade to match your appliances or accents.

Metal Electrical Outlet Covers
$14.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Yet another attainable DIY project from everyone’s favorite down-to-earth celebrity, Drew Barrymore. She continues to prove that personality and character is way more important than high-end pieces and big-budget makeovers — and wow, we all love her for that.

Filed in:
News