Drew Barrymore’s kitchen regularly makes waves for being so “normal.” It’s small. She has a white stove (with lopsided burners … gasp!). There are wooden countertops and thrifted decor items. It just looks like a regular person’s kitchen rather than one belonging to an A-lister. And I just found another reason to love Barrymore’s normal yet quirky kitchen — she took the time to match her outlets to her brass hardware.