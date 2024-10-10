Drew Barrymore Tried This High-End Kitchen Hack You’ll Want to Copy ASAP (It’s So Easy!)
Drew Barrymore’s kitchen regularly makes waves for being so “normal.” It’s small. She has a white stove (with lopsided burners … gasp!). There are wooden countertops and thrifted decor items. It just looks like a regular person’s kitchen rather than one belonging to an A-lister. And I just found another reason to love Barrymore’s normal yet quirky kitchen — she took the time to match her outlets to her brass hardware.
Although Barrymore’s kitchen looks attainable to the average person, she’s still made it completely her own. She painted it a rich teal color, switched out her boring cabinet knobs for oversized wooden ones, added lots of shelving for her trinkets, and layered in brass elements (including her updated kitchen sink) to warm up the space even more.
She could have painted the outlets above her countertops (and tucked behind her Beautiful by Drew air fryer) to match her walls. But instead, as we saw in a recent Instagram video, Barrymore gave them a brass treatment to turn them into added accessories.
You can do the same exact thing to your kitchen outlets using some Rub ‘n Buff, which comes in a variety of different metallic finishes including antique gold, silver, and gold leaf. All you have to do is rub the paste onto your outlet cover and buff it into the surface — it’s basically an instant makeover!
Or, you can invest a bit more and pick up metallic replacement outlet covers from Amazon. This pack of covers from Kisrvopn comes in vintage gold and matte nickel so you can choose the right metallic shade to match your appliances or accents.
Yet another attainable DIY project from everyone’s favorite down-to-earth celebrity, Drew Barrymore. She continues to prove that personality and character is way more important than high-end pieces and big-budget makeovers — and wow, we all love her for that.